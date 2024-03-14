'They Are Family': Ivanka Trump and Sister-in-law Karlie Kloss Dismiss Rift Rumors After Suspected Wedding Snubs
Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss dismissed recent rumors regarding an alleged rift between the sister-in-law pair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Ivanka and Karlie allegedly snubbed one another at a wedding in India earlier this month, sources close to both women spoke out to quash the rift rumors.
According to one insider, Ivanka – who is married to Jared Kushner – and Karlie – who is married to Jared’s younger brother Joshua Kushner – share a “good relationship” and “spend time together at family events.”
“Ivanka and Karlie have a good relationship, they’re in the same family and they spend time at family events together, they also have an overlapping social circle in Miami,” one source close to both Ivanka and Karlie told Page Six on Wednesday.
“They may not be best friends,” the insider continued, “but it’s wide off the mark to say they don’t get along.”
Another insider close to both women claimed that Ivanka and Karlie have “weathered so much” together and “continue to have a good relationship” despite their sister-in-law relationship being “tested” over the course of the past so many years.
“They have weathered so much and they are still spending time together at family events and social events, they continue to have a good relationship,” a second source told Page Six.
“Their relationship has had a pretty good test over the past eight years!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the rumors regarding an alleged rift between Ivanka and Karlie started earlier this month when both women attended the pre-wedding party for Indian billionaire Anant Ambani and his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant.
Although both Ivanka and Karlie uploaded scores of photos from the pre-wedding party to social media, none of the photos showed the sisters-in-law together.
"No photos with your in-laws," one Instagram user commented underneath one of Karlie’s posts.
"Why don't you want us to know you were with your brother-in-law and sister-in-law?" another suspicious individual wrote.
But while Ivanka and Karlie chose not to take any pictures together during the pre-wedding celebration in India earlier this month, an insider close to the sister-in-law insisted that the pair “overlapped” during the celebrations.
“There were at least 100 folks from America who flew over to the wedding and everyone overlapped,” the source said.
“At the end of the day, they are all family,” the Ivanka and Karlie insider insisted.
Ivanka and Karlie’s sisterly relationship was previously put to the test in January 2021 after Ivanka’s father, Donald Trump, was accused of instigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Joshua Kushner’s wife appeared to criticize Ivanka’s father for not “accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election” and for “inciting violence.”
“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” the model tweeted on January 6, 2021. “Refusing to do so and inciting violence is un-American.”