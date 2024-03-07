Family Feuding? Sisters-in-Law Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump Not Pictured Together at Billionaire's Party They Both Attended
Sisters-in-law Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump sparked speculation about possible tension in the Kushner family after not appearing in any photos together at a lavish pre-wedding party for Indian billionaire Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kloss, Trump, and their husbands, brothers Joshua and Jared Kushner, were just a few of the high-profile guests in attendance at the star-studded event – alongside influential figures including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Rihanna, who performed in Jamnagar, India in honor of the couple's impending nuptials in July.
While both Kloss and Trump shared numerous photos from the festivities on Instagram, none of them show the two women together. In one snap, Trump can even be seen posing next to her husband and brother-in-law, but Kloss is nowhere to be found.
"Sending warm wishes to Anant and Radhika for endless happiness and love as they embark on this wonderful adventure together," Trump captioned one post on Instagram. "Cheers Anant and Radhika!" Kloss added in a post of her own.
"No photos with your in-laws," one Instagram user commented on Kloss's post. "Why don't you want [us] to know you were with your brother-in-law and sister-in-law?" another wrote.
Kloss has rarely spoken publicly about her connection to the Trump family. "It's been hard," she told British Vogue in 2019. "But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."
Over 1,000 guests were invited to the Ambani family home in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the three-day pre-wedding extravaganza, which reportedly cost $152 million and included a cocktail party, extravagant fireworks, sightseeing, and a trip to see elephants at an animal rescue sanctuary.
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani spared no expense to celebrate the marriage of his youngest son, who is set to tie the knot with a daughter of wealthy pharmaceutical moguls in July.
Although Rihanna reportedly commanded a $6 million fee to sing a medley of her biggest hits during a 90-minute appearance at the party, the pop icon faced some criticism for delivering a "boring" performance.
"I know it's essentially for a birthday party/wedding event, but come on. I've seen more lively performances on SNL," one user commented on a video of her performance.
Others have defended the star. "She's still a good performer. You can even hear the crowd be into it IN THE VIDEO!" another fan wrote. "Leave her alone."
