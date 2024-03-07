Family Feuding? Sisters-in-Law Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump Not Pictured Together at Billionaire's Party They Both Attended

While both Kloss and Trump shared numerous photos from the festivities on Instagram, none of them show the two women together. In one snap, Trump can even be seen posing next to her husband and brother-in-law, but Kloss is nowhere to be found.

"Sending warm wishes to Anant and Radhika for endless happiness and love as they embark on this wonderful adventure together," Trump captioned one post on Instagram. "Cheers Anant and Radhika!" Kloss added in a post of her own.