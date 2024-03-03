'She's a Scammer': Rihanna Criticized for 'Lazy' $6M Performance at Indian Billionaire's Pre-Wedding Bash
In a recent pre-wedding event for Indian billionaire Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, pop icon Rihanna faced criticism for her performance, with some labeling her as "lazy" and "boring," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite reports of being paid over $6 million for a 90-minute appearance, the singer was heavily scrutinized for her alleged lackluster delivery.
The 36-year-old singer took the stage at the lavish event in Jamnagar, India, on Friday, March 1, where some of the world's wealthiest and most influential figures, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Ivanka Trump, were in attendance.
Anant, 28, the youngest son of India's renowned business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, will be tying the knot with Radhika in July.
Rihanna sang a medley of her famous hits at the party, including Umbrella, We Found Love, Stay, Rude Boy, Diamonds and Work.
Videos of Rihanna performing at the pre-wedding event have gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the superstar being mercilessly mocked by users for "seemingly doing the bare minimum."
One user shared a video of the performance on the social media platform, asking, "My people paying that much for her?? They could have had Bollywood stars and a complete production instead, and it would've been better than this."
Another person commented, "I know it's essentially for a birthday party/wedding event, but come on. I've seen more lively performances on SNL."
Some of Rihanna's fans defended her in the comments, writing, "She's still a good performer. You can even hear the crowd be into it IN THE VIDEO! Leave her alone."
The pre-wedding festivities took place in Jamnagar, India, as part of a three-day event reportedly costing over $120 million.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Riri was seen making a stylish entrance on Thursday when she arrived alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky for the event in honor of the youngest son of the country's richest man.
Attendees at the event, including the pop star herself, were required to honor a detailed, nine-page dress code during the event, which will feature a cocktail party, sightseeing, and a visit to an animal rescue sanctuary.
The couple spared no expense at the event, years after Ambani's sister Isha married Anand Piramal in a lavish ceremony in 2018.