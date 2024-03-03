'She's a Scammer': Rihanna Criticized for 'Lazy' $6M Performance at Indian Billionaire's Pre-Wedding Bash

Videos of Rihanna performing at the pre-wedding event have gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the superstar being mercilessly mocked by users for "seemingly doing the bare minimum."

One user shared a video of the performance on the social media platform, asking, "My people paying that much for her?? They could have had Bollywood stars and a complete production instead, and it would've been better than this."

Another person commented, "I know it's essentially for a birthday party/wedding event, but come on. I've seen more lively performances on SNL."

Some of Rihanna's fans defended her in the comments, writing, "She's still a good performer. You can even hear the crowd be into it IN THE VIDEO! Leave her alone."