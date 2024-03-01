Cha-Ching: Rihanna Arrives in India to Perform at Billionaire Heir's 3-Day Pre-Wedding Celebration With Extensive Dress Code and Guest List Including Bill Gates

RiRi will treat attendees to a rare performance of her biggest hits, according to reports. Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh and magician David Blaine will also be taking the stage to wow the crowd.

On Thursday, the Barbadian beauty was seen making a stylish entrance when she arrived alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky for the event in honor of the youngest son of the country's richest man. It will be held at the extravagant Ambani Estate.

Among those included on the star-studded guestlist are Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg, Disney CEO Bob Iger, former first daughter Ivanka Trump, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Roughly 1200 people are invited.

Attendees will, however, need to honor a detailed, nine-page dress code during the event which will feature a cocktail party, sightseeing, and a visit to an animal rescue sanctuary.