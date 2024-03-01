Cha-Ching: Rihanna Arrives in India to Perform at Billionaire Heir's 3-Day Pre-Wedding Celebration With Extensive Dress Code and Guest List Including Bill Gates
Rihanna has touched down in Gujrat, India, ahead of what will surely be one of the largest events of the new year: the pre-wedding celebration of billionaire heir Anant Ambani.
Ambani is set to exchange vows with fiancée Radhika Merchant this July but is kicking off the festivities early with a three-day extravaganza in Jamnagar, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RiRi will treat attendees to a rare performance of her biggest hits, according to reports. Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh and magician David Blaine will also be taking the stage to wow the crowd.
On Thursday, the Barbadian beauty was seen making a stylish entrance when she arrived alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky for the event in honor of the youngest son of the country's richest man. It will be held at the extravagant Ambani Estate.
Among those included on the star-studded guestlist are Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg, Disney CEO Bob Iger, former first daughter Ivanka Trump, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Roughly 1200 people are invited.
Attendees will, however, need to honor a detailed, nine-page dress code during the event which will feature a cocktail party, sightseeing, and a visit to an animal rescue sanctuary.
Luckily, there will be a glam squad ready to rock as hair stylists and makeup artists will be on hand for guests, according to The Times.
In advance of the three-day celebration, the couple's caterers served a traditional Gujarati meal to some 51,000 residents of Jamnagar's Jogwad village.
The couple will spare no expense at the event, which comes years after Ambani's sister Isha married Anand Piramal in a lavish ceremony in 2018.
Her wedding was reported to have cost $100 million and featured a performance by Beyoncé.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who share two children, appeared in great spirits while arriving in India after debuting a new Fenty beauty short film they collaborated on.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned last year that they were in no rush to tie the knot. "Rocky would get married tomorrow if Rihanna would agree," one tipster close to the couple said. They are still going strong now.
"We're best friends with a baby," she previously told British Vogue. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."