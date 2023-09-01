MH370 Location Revealed: 'Ground-Breaking' Investigation into the Mysterious Plane Disappearance Isolates Southern Indian Ocean Whereabouts
A ground-breaking study was released this week that provided the most detailed projected flight path yet for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, according to Knewz.com.
The study, conducted by physicist and avionics experts Richard Godfrey, Dr. Hannes Coetzee, and Professor Simon Maskell, reportedly pinpointed the aircraft's final position to a remote patch of the Southern Indian Ocean.
The authors of the study reportedly used a scientifically proven technique over the course of three years to hone and improve their findings, Knewz.com reported.
The study was sent to the Malaysian Minister of Transport, the Malaysian Accident Investigation Bureau, and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).
Additionally, the private search and salvage company Ocean Infinity – which initially searched the missing passenger plane in 2018 – is reportedly considering using the new study as a basis for approaching the Malaysian government and negotiating parameters for a new search.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Beijing, China.
The plane's transponder seemingly switched off 66 seconds after leaving Malaysian airspace, and radar data showed that it tracked back over the Malaysian Peninsula and out into the Malacca Strait before being lost at sea.
The authors of the new study published this week used an archive of radio wave records from ham operators to identify and track MH370's flight path.
Godfrey, Coetzee, and Maskell verified 67 positions along the flight path – which aligned with analysis conducted by Boeing, satellite tracking data from Inmarsat, and drift patterns of debris recovered from the Indian Ocean.
Also interesting was Knewz.com’s report that the new study offered newfound insight into the actions of the MH370 pilot, Zaharie Ahmad Shah.
According to Godfrey, the flight path showed careful planning and indicated that the pilot was knowledgeable about aircraft movements in the region.
Some sources suspected that the pilot deliberately crashed the plane in an act of mass-murder suicide after his close friends revealed Shah was “isolated and lonely” in the months leading up to the flight.
It was also discovered that Shah had plotted a similar flight path on his home flight simulator.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the new study published by Godfrey, Coetzee, and Maskell this week also came after new debris believed to be from the missing MH370 was discovered on the coast of Madagascar.
The debris was discovered by American adventurer Blaine Gibson in 2022 and Godfrey suspected the debris was likely the remnant of the missing plane’s left main landing gear trunnion door.
“The debris item has the same thickness, construction and materials as other wing panels and landing gear door panels found and likely from MH370," Godfrey explained. “The debris item was torn from its fixings and has suffered considerable damage.”
"The possibility that there is an indent typical of the base plate of an attachment or drive rod indicates that the debris item is part of a movable panel,” he continued. "It is therefore even more likely that the debris item is part of the left trunnion door on the main landing gear.”