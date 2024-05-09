Jamie Foxx Commits to New Lifestyle One Year After Mysterious Health Scare: Report
Scrappy Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is a changed man as he continues to heal from his health scare — and sources claim he's overhauled his life and revamped his friend list to make sure he stays healthy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Last April, Foxx, 56, was hospitalized for an undisclosed mystery illness while filming in Atlanta, Georgia. After spending weeks in the hospital, the Django Unchained actor spent time in Chicago while receiving treatment at a renowned rehabilitation center.
Now, Foxx is reportedly focusing all his energy on staying healthy.
"Jamie has a long history of being a major party animal, but he's ready to put those days behind him," a source snitched to the National Enquirer.
A year after a mysterious medical emergency — which was rumored to be a stroke — funneled Foxx into the hospital and nearly cost him his life, the 56-year-old star admitted the health crisis changed his priorities.
"I'm so thankful and I get emotional," the actor said during a recent public appearance while badgering the audience to "cherish life" and their loved ones.
According to the report, sources claimed Foxx — who faced an intervention in 2005 — has vowed to stay on the wagon.
"He was so out of control after his Oscar for Ray his Hollywood friends had to step in," the spy spilled. "He cleaned up his act but by no means did he go totally cold turkey — and over the years it took a toll."
"He now realizes he needs to get healthy once and for all."
"He's booted the bad influences from his circle and really cleaned up his diet," the insider noted.
Foxx, who's been dating Australian fitness model Alyce Huckstepp since last year, reportedly packed on a paunch after his hospitalization.
"He used to think as long as he looked good, he could eat whatever he wanted," the tipster explained. "But now he's focused on eating foods that will nourish his body. He's even started doing meditation!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Foxx's medical scare reportedly gave him on a new perspective on life, including his relationship with Huckstepp.
While Foxx's inner circle were said to be worried he was moving too fast with the fitness model in the early stages of his recovery, the relationship is now rumored to be "fizzling out."
"She was totally there for him when he got sick, and they got very close after that," a source explained. "But things are starting to fizzle out on Jamie's end."
The insider later noted, "He's grateful to be alive — but he's preoccupied with getting his career back on track."