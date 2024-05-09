Jamie Foxx Commits to New Lifestyle One Year After Mysterious Health Scare: Report

Scrappy Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is a changed man as he continues to heal from his health scare — and sources claim he's overhauled his life and revamped his friend list to make sure he stays healthy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last April, Foxx, 56, was hospitalized for an undisclosed mystery illness while filming in Atlanta, Georgia. After spending weeks in the hospital, the Django Unchained actor spent time in Chicago while receiving treatment at a renowned rehabilitation center.