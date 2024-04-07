Your tip
Jamie Foxx's Romance With Alyce Huckstepp 'Fizzling Out': Report

Jamie Foxx is reportedly pumping the breaks on his relationship with Alyce Huckstepp.

Apr. 7 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Fickle Jamie Foxx has pumped the breaks on proposing to galpal Alyce Huckstepp after getting over his brush with death — and now the Oscar winner has reportedly returned to his workaholic ways, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources claim things between Foxx, 56, and Huckstepp, 30, are "fizzling out" since his mysterious health scare.

Foxx and Huckstepp were fist romantically linked in 2023.

"She was totally there for him when he got sick, and they got very close after that," an insider revealed to the National Enquirer. "But things are starting to fizzle out on Jamie's end."

The source noted, "She's still in the picture, and they see each other occasionally — but not to the same degree they were."

Sources noted Huckstepp is 'still in the picture' but the relationship isn't moving as fast as it once was.

The Ray stud was first linked to the leggy Aussie fitness model two years ago — and pals say his romance with the 30-year-old blonde beauty briefly turned serious following his April 2023 health scare.

The movie hunk's family claimed his lengthy hospital stay was due to a "medical complication."

Tipsters said Foxx is 'preoccupied with getting his career back on track.'

Fully recovered Foxx has now resumed work on the action comedy film Back in Action with Cameron Diaz — and reportedly shows no signs of slowing down professionally.

"He's grateful to be alive — but he's preoccupied with getting his career back on track," the insider explained. "It's odd to see him so sedate when he used to be such a womanizer."

"There's a part of Jamie that's sad about that, but he just can't do it anymore."

Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
According to the mole, the reformed "womanizer" is no longer skirt-chasing, but still has cold feet about committing to marriage with Huckstepp!

The insider added, "He's back to making work his number one priority again!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Foxx's reps for comment.

Insiders revealed Foxx's friends were once concerned he was moving too fast with Huckstepp.

As this outlet reported, Foxx's inner circle was worried he was moving too fast with Huckstepp. Insiders claimed the actor's perspective on marriage shifted after his health scare — and he was reportedly ready to buy a ring and pop the question!

"Nearly dying has really woken him up to his own mortality," the source said. "Now he's very aware it could all end in an instant."

While Foxx was ready to take the plunge with Huckstepp, his friends feared he was making a huge mistake.

"He's started saying he wants to settle down. It's freaking out everyone in his life," the mole revealed. "They're worried he's going to marry Alyce just because she's the one he happens to be with now."

Foxx's 2019 split from Katie Holmes, whom he dated for six years, was said to be sparked by his reluctance to marriage.

"Now he's gung-ho about making Alyce his wife and people think he's being impetuous," the source said, while noting friends thought Foxx hasn't seemed like himself since his health scare.

