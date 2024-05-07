Trump Says Hush Money Case is 'Falling Apart' After Stormy Daniels' Graphic Testimony: 'Should Be Out Campaigning'

"They have nothing on books and records and even something that should bear very little relationship to the case," Trump said following explosive testimony from former adult film star-turned-witness Stormy Daniels on Tuesday.

Trump has pled not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to cover up an alleged $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels before the 2016 election so she would keep quiet about their alleged sexual encounter in 2006.

His longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, previously admitted there was a payment made to Daniels, but Trump has repeatedly denied her claims they had an affair.