Trump Says Hush Money Case is 'Falling Apart' After Stormy Daniels' Graphic Testimony: 'Should Be Out Campaigning'
Donald Trump blasted the hush money case as a "disaster," claiming it is already in the process of "totally falling apart" while addressing reporters after the court adjourned for the day.
The former president and embattled GOP frontrunner said prosecutors are grasping for straws, stating that "this was a very big day, a very revealing day," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"They have nothing on books and records and even something that should bear very little relationship to the case," Trump said following explosive testimony from former adult film star-turned-witness Stormy Daniels on Tuesday.
Trump has pled not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to cover up an alleged $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels before the 2016 election so she would keep quiet about their alleged sexual encounter in 2006.
His longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, previously admitted there was a payment made to Daniels, but Trump has repeatedly denied her claims they had an affair.
"It's just a disaster for the D.A., for the Soros-backed D.A. the year. It's a disaster," Trump told the press outside of the courtroom. "If you read the legal scholars, you'll see — because they're writing about it — they've never seen anything quite like it. And neither have I."
"I should be out campaigning right now," the 2024 hopeful went on, claiming he would be leading in the polls more if he were not dealing with the criminal trial.
Daniels spent more than four hours on the witness stand, detailing how she allegedly hooked up with Trump at a 2006 celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.
- Donald Trump 'Got a Little Physical' With Lawyer Susan Necheles During Stormy Daniels Testimony: Report
- 'Pure Extortion': Eric Trump Slams Stormy Daniels' 'Garbage' Testimony During Dad Donald's Criminal Hush Money Trial
- Stormy Daniels' Testimony: Donald Trump Admitted He and Melania 'Don’t Even Sleep in the Same Room'
As part of her bombshell claims, Daniels said under oath that she at one point playfully spanked Trump with a magazine during their meeting. She also alleged that Trump told her that he and his wife, Melania, slept in separate bedrooms.
After hearing those remarks, Trump "shook his head at the defense table and appeared to say something under his breath," according to the Associated Press.
Trump's team demanded a mistrial on Tuesday but were denied.
Following the explosive testimony, Trump's defense attorney Todd Blanche shared his grievances, claiming Daniels was permitted to give far too many intimate details for a case involving false business records and, now they can't "unring this bell," Blanche told the judge.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"There were some things that would have been better left unsaid," the judge said, noting the defense could have raised more objections during the testimony while adding that he had to object one himself. "The defense has to take some responsibility for that."