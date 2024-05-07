Ex-CNN Reporter Says She's 'Haunted' by Dinner With 'Closeted' Trump Supporters Who Seemed 'Normal'
A former CNN reporter said she was "haunted" by a dinner party with several Donald Trump supporters who initially appeared "normal," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Michelle Kosinski recalled attending the dinner party and her shock at some of the statements made by attendees who were "well-educated and successful in careers."
Kosinski, who served as CNN's White House correspondent until 2020, detailed the dinner party with "closeted MAGA" in an X post on Sunday.
"A few weeks ago, I had dinner with a few couples, friends of friends, all American. All were well-educated and successful in careers. They seemed great! On the surface. For like an hour. But slowly, over a few drinks, they began to let slip their true MAGA natures....," Kosinski began the post.
Kosinski marveled at one couple who "each attended top ivy league colleges" but "were adamantly NOT letting" their high school-aged children apply to "any ivies."
"The next crew suddenly busted out with air quotes when mentioning climate change," the former CNN reporter continued before adding, "Again, these are otherwise smart people. Not scientists, clearly. But educated."
Kosinski claimed one attendee "took seething umbrage when my friend mentioned the damage Trump had done and vowed to continue to do."
"The others-- when they realized that a few in their presence came armed with (gasp) actual facts (NO!)-- quickly changed the subject and nervously said they don't want to talk politics," the ex-White House correspondent added. "They realized they would be eviscerated on all idiotic points, especially on the economy."
"As it went on, my friends and I realized we were surrounded by otherwise carefully closeted MAGAts," Kosinski wrote.
"It's funny how the extremist or just wrong beliefs can't help but leak out, even when you least expect them, and from people you least expect. They are out there."
Kosinski said the "dinner continues to haunt me" as she recalled how "they all seemed so... normal."
"When I asked the couple who were my old friends how THEY didn't know, they said that in their upscale FL neighborhood, people are extremely careful not to ever broach or debate the subject. This is not healthy," the former reporter added.
Kosinski went on to ask, "If people don't ever talk about these things as friends and neighbors, and only live in their own warped information silos, how will they ever learn what is true or false? How will the truth ever make them consider alternatives?"
Kosinski claimed the "allure of b------- is co-opting decent minds."