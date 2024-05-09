Political Spotlight: Donald Trump's Son Barron, 18, Named as Florida Delegate for the 2024 Republican National Convention
Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, was recently named a Florida delegate for this year’s Republican National Convention, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come nearly two months before this year’s RNC is held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 15 to July 18, it was revealed that Barron was named as one of Florida’s 41 at-large delegates to officially nominate ex-President Trump as the GOP nominee for president at the national convention.
According to NBC News, Barron was chosen as an at-large delegate by the Republican Party of Florida on Wednesday night. It will mark Barron’s first high-profile foray into the political spotlight since he turned 18 in March.
“We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members,” Florida GOP chairman Evan Power said after the list of delegates was released this week.
“Florida is continuing to have a great convention team,” Power continued, “but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”
Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump were also listed as Florida at-large RNC delegates to officially nominate Donald Trump for the presidency later this year.
Don Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as Tiffany’s husband, Michael Boulous, were also named as Florida at-large RNC delegates.
Eric Trump serves as the delegation’s chairman, and he reportedly joined Power on a phone call with other party leaders on Wednesday night.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Barron also made political headlines last month when his father’s criminal hush money trial kicked off in New York City.
Donald Trump demanded that Judge Juan Merchan pause the ongoing criminal trial on May 17 so that the embattled ex-president could attend Barron’s high school graduation in Palm Beach, Florida.
"It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son who's worked very, very hard," the former president charged last month shortly after his first criminal trial kicked off in Manhattan.
"He's a great student and he's very proud of the fact he did so well and was looking forward for years to having his graduation with his mother and father there,” Trump continued at the time, “and it looks like the judge isn't going to allow me to escape this scam.”
Judge Merchan later relented and ruled that ex-President Trump could attend Barron’s graduation on May 17 in Palm Beach.
Flash forward to this week, and it was revealed that ex-President Trump scheduled an appearance at a political event in Minnesota on the same day as Barron’s May 17 graduation.
It is unclear if Trump will have enough time to attend both his son’s graduation and the political event in Minnesota later that same afternoon.