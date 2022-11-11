Wedding Prep Underway: Tiffany Trump Walks Down Aisle With Daddy Donald, Bride-To-Be No Longer 'Flipping Out' Over Deadly Hurricane Nicole

The 29-year-old bride-to-be is Trump's youngest daughter. The father-daughter duo was spotted practicing walking down the aisle at the ex-president's Palm Beach, Florida, palace while overseeing the ceremony setup.

In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tiffany beamed with happiness as Trump looked stoic for his daddy duties. Despite the ceremony, and practice run, taking place on his own lawn, #45 was photographed wearing a crisp, blue suit.