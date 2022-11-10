Tiffany Trump 'Flipping Out' As Category-1 Hurricane Hits Florida Ahead Of Her Wedding To Billionaire Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump is reportedly “flipping out” as a Category-1 hurricane barrels towards Florida just hours before she is scheduled to marry her billionaire fiancé, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In an unfortunate series of events to take place before her wedding to billionaire heir Michael Boulos, the 29-year-old Trump is said to be freaking out as Hurricane Nicole is set to make landfall on the same day she was set to welcome hundreds of guests for the longtime couple’s Saturday matrimony.