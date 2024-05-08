Revealed: Donald Trump to Attend Campaign Fundraiser on Day of Son Barron's High School Graduation

Donald Trump is reportedly scheduled to attend a campaign fundraiser on the same day that he requested off from his criminal hush money trial to attend his son’s high school graduation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Trump asked Judge Juan Merchan for off from court on May 17 so he could attend his son Barron’s graduation in Florida, it was revealed that the ex-president is also scheduled to appear at a GOP fundraiser in Minnesota that same day.