Moving on: Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Makes Relationship With Breckin Meyer Instagram Official Two Years After Comedian's Death
Kelly Rizzo took her relationship with Breckin Meyer to the next level by going Instagram official for the Clueless actor's 50th birthday more than two years after her late husband Bob Saget's unexpected death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rizzo, 44, only debuted her romance with Meyer in February, sending shockwaves through the internet over the unusual pairing; however, she's clearly happy with her boyfriend — because she couldn't stop gushing over him on her social media.
Sharing a sweet couple picture showing them at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami, which took place over the weekend, to her 437,000 followers, Rizzo said, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful."
She added, “You deserve to be endlessly celebrated today!"
The Eat Travel Rock host, who lost her husband in January 2022, got lots of love on her Instagram post with Meyers. "I love this and I love you!!! No one deserves this happiness more than you," reality star Savannah Chrisley commented.
Saget's Full House costar Melissa Coulier wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to Breckin!!!!” while Brian Austin Green said, “Happy birthday Breckin!!”
Rizzo and the actor announced their relationship in February by walking the red carpet arm-in-arm at a Grammys watch party. The pair went to Mexico weeks later for a friend's wedding and weren't shy about packing on the PDA.
It's unclear when Rizzo and Meyer started dating, but Saget's daughters approve of their romance.
“It’s wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing,” Rizzo shared about her late husband's children — Aubrey, 37, Lara, 34, and Jennifer Saget, 31. “They’re just angels, and to have them support is so meaningful.”
She also believed Saget would be "happy" that she's moved on with someone like Meyer.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Saget died from a brain bleed in his Florida hotel room on January 9, 2022. He was 65 years old. She later sold their marital home for $5.4 million, citing that it was "too hard" to live there without him.
She married Saget in 2018. Before Rizzo, the late star wed screenwriter Sherri Kramer, with whom he shared his daughters. They divorced in 1997. As for Meyer, he was married to filmmaker Deborah Kaplan from 2001 to 2014, and they share two daughters.