Moving on: Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Makes Relationship With Breckin Meyer Instagram Official Two Years After Comedian's Death

Kelly Rizzo took her relationship with Breckin Meyer to the next level by going Instagram official for the Clueless actor's 50th birthday more than two years after her late husband Bob Saget's unexpected death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rizzo, 44, only debuted her romance with Meyer in February, sending shockwaves through the internet over the unusual pairing; however, she's clearly happy with her boyfriend — because she couldn't stop gushing over him on her social media.