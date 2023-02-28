Late Comedian Bob Saget's L.A. Home Sells For $5.4 Million, One Year After His Unexpected Death

Late comedian Bob Saget's Los Angeles home sold for a whopping $5.4 million, one year after his sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Saget, 66, tragically passed on January 9, 2022, in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room. It was believed that he accidentally hit his head, which caused a fatal brain bleed.

The Brentwood home was originally listed for $7.7 million in June after Saget's widow decided to unload the property.