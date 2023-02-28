Late Comedian Bob Saget's L.A. Home Sells For $5.4 Million, One Year After His Unexpected Death
Late comedian Bob Saget's Los Angeles home sold for a whopping $5.4 million, one year after his sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Saget, 66, tragically passed on January 9, 2022, in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room. It was believed that he accidentally hit his head, which caused a fatal brain bleed.
The Brentwood home was originally listed for $7.7 million in June after Saget's widow decided to unload the property.
Despite the wonderful memories made at the residence, Kelly Rizzo said the home was "too much of a burden."
Saget purchased the 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom 6,608-square-foot house in 2003 for a mere $2.8 million.
The estate, which was built in 1964, was perfect for hosting get-togethers with family, friends, and castmates.
Lush landscaping, a backyard BBQ area for grilling, a spa for winding down, an expansive motor court, and a guest house were just some of the Southern California property's amenities.
The home's interior included a roomy kitchen with modern concrete-style countertops paired with natural wood cabinetry and slate tile floors.
The massive primary bedroom was built to allow maximum natural light into the space, while a sleek fireplace warmed the room in cooler months.
- Bob Saget's Sprawling 6-Bedroom Home Price Slashed Again, Drops By $700k As Actor's First Death Anniversary Approaches
- Bob Saget's Home He Shared With Wife Kelly Rizzo Before His Shocking Death Hits The Market For $7.7 Million
- Saying Goodbye: Bob Saget's Grieving Widow Selling Their Home As It's 'Too Hard' To Stay There After His Death
Saget's widow enlisted the help of the comedian's nephew, Adam Saget, an agent with Compass, to list the home.
The late sitcom dad's former house finally sold after it saw two significant price drops since it was listed for sale last June.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Three months after Rizzo decided to walk away from the estate, the listing price dropped from $7.7 to $6.9 million. Eventually, a buyer found the right price at $5.4 million.
While Rizzo chose to sell the home she shared with Saget, she has kept his memory alive since his unexpected death.
In January, Rizzo posted a snap with her late husband's beloved former Full House cast members as they gathered to remember the comedian gone too soon.