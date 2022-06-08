Bob Saget's Home He Shared With Wife Kelly Rizzo Before His Shocking Death Hits The Market For $7.7 Million
Bob Saget’s California residence – where he was living before his tragic passing earlier this year – has been put up for sale, Radar has learned.
According to TMZ, the Los Angeles home where the late comedian lived before his sudden death in an Orlando hotel room in January has been put on the market for a whopping $7.7 million.
Saget was previously living on the property with his wife, Kelly Rizzo – but following the 65-year-old actor’s heartbreaking passing, Rizzo thought the house had become “too much of a burden” and indicated her plans to sell the property.
“Kelly is in the process of putting their family home up for sale,” a source close to Rizzo revealed in April. “While there are many happy memories they shared together with his family, it has become too much of a burden on her to keep the house.”
The home, which Saget bought in 2003 for just under $3 million, is listed by the late comic’s nephew Adam Saget via his real estate agency Compass.
Besides plenty of entertainment space, the property also includes a pool, a spa, a barbecue hosting space, six bedrooms, and a modest guest house.
The home’s listing comes just days before the documentary A Tribute to Bob Saget is scheduled to premiere on Netflix – a special set to feature a number of actors, comedians, and friends closest to Saget paying tribute to the late stand-up comic.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Saget was found dead in a Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room on January 9.
Although the comedian was initially believed to be a heart attack or stroke in his sleep, Saget’s official cause of death was determined to be head trauma suffered sometime after the Full House actor checked into his hotel room the night before he passed away.
"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” Saget’s family said in a statement in February.
“The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."
“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world,” his family continued, “and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”