No Bob Saget? Academy Award Viewers Furious After Comedian Is Left Out Of In Memoriam Despite Oscar Win

Saget is known for his iconic television role as Danny Tanner on Full House, but some might be unaware that he has an Academy Award win under his belt.

The actor — who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65 on February 9 — scored a student Oscar in 1977 for his documentary, Through Adam's Eyes. He was only 21 years old at the time.

Saget also appeared in a handful of movies, including Richard Pryor’s 1987 film Critical Condition.