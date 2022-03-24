Bob Saget's 'Full House' Costar Dave Coulier Shares Shocking Bloody Photo From Booze-Fueled Fall, Reveals He's Two Years Sober

Full House actor Dave Coulier celebrated how far he has come since swearing off alcohol in January 2020, sharing a bloodied photo captured during one of his past booze-filled nights.

"I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic," the stand-up comedian, 62, confessed in a candid Instagram message on Thursday, coming forward with his personal story alongside a selfie showing an injury he once sustained on his face. "When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down."

"In this picture, I was the one who fell down," he continued about his struggles with alcoholism. "Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone."