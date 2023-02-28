Omarion FINALLY Comes Face-To-Face With Lovestruck Fan Who Was Catfished Into Believing She & Singer Are Engaged

R&B singer Omarion came face-to-face with a lovestruck fan who was convinced they are engaged and confirmed once and for all that he is not the person she has been chatting with.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Ice Box hitmaker appeared on Dr. Phil's talk show to set the record straight after the woman's friend Rachel wrote in four times, fearing that Simone was being scammed by someone pretending to be the superstar entertainer.