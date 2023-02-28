Omarion FINALLY Comes Face-To-Face With Lovestruck Fan Who Was Catfished Into Believing She & Singer Are Engaged
R&B singer Omarion came face-to-face with a lovestruck fan who was convinced they are engaged and confirmed once and for all that he is not the person she has been chatting with.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Ice Box hitmaker appeared on Dr. Phil's talk show to set the record straight after the woman's friend Rachel wrote in four times, fearing that Simone was being scammed by someone pretending to be the superstar entertainer.
Simone also wanted the truth about her online romance after being love-bombed with promises of a bright future with no solid attempt at ever meeting in real life.
It was later revealed they had never even video-chatted before.
Rachel disclosed that Simone had been paying for his phone despite living paycheck-to-paycheck, adding that within the last two years, her pal had given roughly around $4,500 to the person she believed is Omarion.
Simone claimed she had been talking to Omarion since October 2020 and they often correspond through his manager, whose name is unknown.
Rachel joined her friend for the show, and Dr. Phil asked about the ring Omarian supposedly bought Simone, which she did not have and attributed to them never seeing each other in person.
She claimed the Post To Be's manager wanted $3,000 first for a meet-and-greet, but said they talk every single day and "he asked me to marry him last year."
Omarion's manager, Michelle Le Fleur, who has known him since he was 14, appeared on the show and confirmed that he is not in a relationship with Simone, also clarifying that he does not live in Inglewood like the person had claimed, but was from there.
The former B2K star also addressed Simone virtually and shared an important message to fans and viewers to protect them from being catfished.
"It's crazy how far these people will go to convince and manipulate my fans to think that they are actually speaking with me. From sending fake driver's licenses and passports [to] even FaceTiming them [and] claiming that there was a bad connection when they never even seen me," Omarion continued, sharing a cautionary tale about online romance scams and how it's necessary to be aware of what they may say.
"I'm so sorry, Simone," he added. "I haven't been speaking with you online, and we are not in a relationship. I want everyone to be aware that, if someone is online claiming to be me and asking for money, that you are not speaking with me."