Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Moves On With Actor Breckin Meyer 2 Years After Late Comedian's Shocking Death

Source: Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo/Newscom/The Mega Agency; Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Kelly Rizzo made her red carpet debut with actor boyfriend Breckin Meyer at a Grammys viewing party.

Feb. 5 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, went public with her new boyfriend, Breckin Mayer, two years after her late husband's untimely death.

The Comfort Food podcast host was hand in hand with the Clueless actor at Aerosmith rockstar Steven Tyler's annual Grammys viewing party on Sunday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: @eattravelrock/Instagram

Rizzo and Mayer were all smiles as they posed for photos while making their red carpet debut at the event for Tyler's charity, Janie's Fund, to help girls who have suffered abuse and neglect "on their journey to rise above challenges and rediscover their inner strength."

Rizzo dressed in a leopard print frock she paired with knee-high boots and an edgy updo featuring a spiked headband. The former Craft star wore a graphic t-shirt, gray pants and a denim jacket.

"It took a while … to get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think he'd be happy with it,'" Rizzo told E! News about her budding romance while referring to Saget.

Source: MEGA

The blogger said she was able to take the step after getting the stamp of approval from her late husband's daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer, 31, shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

"It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," Rizzo added. "They're just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful."

Saget, who played the beloved Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995, died on Jan. 9, 2022. The actor suffered blunt force trauma to the head in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

Source: @breckinmeyer/Instagram

An autopsy obtained by RadarOnline.com stated that Saget died from accidental head trauma.

According to the report, his wounds included a skull fracture, fractures around his eye sockets, internal bleeding between his brain and the tissue that surrounds it, as well as a cut to his scalp.

"[Authorities] have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," the family shared in a statement. "No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Source: MEGA

Saget was 65 when he died.

Rizzo shared a tribute on the second anniversary of his passing alongside a specific photo she chose to honor his memory.

"Not only was it the last photo he shared and one of the last texts he sent me, but it perfectly encapsulates how he would want all of us to remember him," she wrote. "With his guitar, on a stage, doing what he loved to do … making people laugh … making people happy."

