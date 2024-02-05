Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Moves On With Actor Breckin Meyer 2 Years After Late Comedian's Shocking Death
Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, went public with her new boyfriend, Breckin Mayer, two years after her late husband's untimely death.
The Comfort Food podcast host was hand in hand with the Clueless actor at Aerosmith rockstar Steven Tyler's annual Grammys viewing party on Sunday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rizzo and Mayer were all smiles as they posed for photos while making their red carpet debut at the event for Tyler's charity, Janie's Fund, to help girls who have suffered abuse and neglect "on their journey to rise above challenges and rediscover their inner strength."
Rizzo dressed in a leopard print frock she paired with knee-high boots and an edgy updo featuring a spiked headband. The former Craft star wore a graphic t-shirt, gray pants and a denim jacket.
"It took a while … to get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think he'd be happy with it,'" Rizzo told E! News about her budding romance while referring to Saget.
The blogger said she was able to take the step after getting the stamp of approval from her late husband's daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer, 31, shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.
"It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," Rizzo added. "They're just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful."
Saget, who played the beloved Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995, died on Jan. 9, 2022. The actor suffered blunt force trauma to the head in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando.
An autopsy obtained by RadarOnline.com stated that Saget died from accidental head trauma.
According to the report, his wounds included a skull fracture, fractures around his eye sockets, internal bleeding between his brain and the tissue that surrounds it, as well as a cut to his scalp.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"[Authorities] have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," the family shared in a statement. "No drugs or alcohol were involved."
Rizzo shared a tribute on the second anniversary of his passing alongside a specific photo she chose to honor his memory.
"Not only was it the last photo he shared and one of the last texts he sent me, but it perfectly encapsulates how he would want all of us to remember him," she wrote. "With his guitar, on a stage, doing what he loved to do … making people laugh … making people happy."