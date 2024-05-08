'Retaliatory in Nature': Christian Wood's Ex-GF Yasmine Lopez Made Allegations After NBA Star Was Awarded Custody of Their Child, Lawyer Claims

In a new court filing, the attorney stated that Lopez only made her recent abuse claims after his client was awarded custody of the former couple's child, alleging that had never been alleged previously.

A lawyer representing Christian Wood claimed that his ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez was only seeking retribution by coming forward with shocking allegations against the NBA star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Wood's lawyer Holly Moore said, "The allegations made by Ms. Lopez against my client, Christian Wood, are completely false and retaliatory in nature."

She added, "My client was awarded sole legal and sole physical custody of the parties' minor child by the court last Tuesday for a reason. Ms. Lopez is lashing out at the court's decision by making sudden outrageous claims against my client, which we are prepared to rigorously defend with substantial evidence."

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Wood was granted custody of their 10-month-old son and awarded a permanent restraining order against Lopez.