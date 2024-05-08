'Retaliatory in Nature': Christian Wood's Ex-GF Yasmine Lopez Made Allegations After NBA Star Was Awarded Custody of Their Child, Lawyer Claims
A lawyer representing Christian Wood claimed that his ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez was only seeking retribution by coming forward with shocking allegations against the NBA star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a new court filing, the attorney stated that Lopez only made her recent abuse claims after his client was awarded custody of the former couple's child, alleging that had never been alleged previously.
Wood's lawyer Holly Moore said, "The allegations made by Ms. Lopez against my client, Christian Wood, are completely false and retaliatory in nature."
She added, "My client was awarded sole legal and sole physical custody of the parties' minor child by the court last Tuesday for a reason. Ms. Lopez is lashing out at the court's decision by making sudden outrageous claims against my client, which we are prepared to rigorously defend with substantial evidence."
RadarOnline.com previously reported that Wood was granted custody of their 10-month-old son and awarded a permanent restraining order against Lopez.
Wood told the court that Lopez caused him mental and emotional stress, as well as financial damage to his property while detailing an alleged incident on Feb. 23, 2024, during which Lopez and her friends are accused of trespassing at his California residence by climbing a fence.
He said that she scratched the hood and doors of his Mercedes-Benz before neighbors spotted Lopez on the property and called the police about a possible intruder, which resulted in her arrest.
Wood cited another incident in Aug. 2023 when she allegedly broke into his Encino home, also claiming she had spray-painted his Lamborghini while trespassing at his home in Jan. 2023.
The basketball star previously asked the court to award him primary physical custody but agreed to share joint legal custody and was granted a temporary restraining order.
Lopez did not appear in court for a follow-up hearing and as a result of not opposing Wood's petition, the court granted his request for a permanent restraining order and sole custody.
As we recently reported, Lopez rushed back to court to claim that she was never properly served with notice of the hearing that took place late last month.
Furthermore, Lopez stated that she and Wood continued to have romantic involvement on numerous occasions since Feb. 2024 and through May 2, 2023, and that he obtained the restraining orders under "false claims."
Lopez also accused the NBA star of abuse while providing photos. "Christian has a history of being violent and flying into a rage," the docs stated.
Citing an incident on May 2, 2024, she wrote, "I was simply laying in bed with our son trying to get him to go to sleep when Christian received the text from his attorney. Before I could even get up, he flew into a rage, violently grabbed me, and pulled me off the bed by my feet and thighs and dragged me across the floor to the front door. I was confused and terrified."
Lopez added, "I have been trying my best to appease him for the sake of our son when he acts this way; I simply want to create a healthy environment for our son."