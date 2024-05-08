‘Lakers Run This Town’: NBA Star Christian Wood’s Ex-GF Yasmine Lopez Accuses Him of Sending Threats to Stay Silent After Alleged Abuse

Christian Wood’s ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez rushed to court days after being hit with a 3-year restraining order and the NBA star being awarded sole custody of their son Kobe. Yasmine filed a bombshell declaration, obtained by RadarOnline.com, pleading with a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to vacate the recent order entered.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM Yasmine says Christian made false statements in his petition for a restraining order.

As we first reported, last month, Christian was granted a permanent restraining order against Yasmine after she failed to show up to the hearing. In his petition, the NBA star accused his ex of showing up at his home and vandalizing his car. He claimed she had damaged his property multiple times throughout their relationship. In addition, the judge ruled that Christian would have primary custody with Yasmine only allowed supervised visitation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christian was granted a permanent restraining order last month.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, in her recent motion, Yasmine said she didn’t show up to the hearing because she wasn’t properly notified. “I was never served or properly noticed for the ex parte or final hearing for Petitioner's Request for a Domestic Violence Restraining Order,” she said. Yasmine accused her ex of using an old email address and a home address she no longer lived at to claim he tried to serve her. Yasmine claimed, “Christian has a history of abusing me and gaslighting to keep me.” She said they had been sexually active until May 2, 2024, after Christian, “unbeknownst to me, filed his” restraining order request and “obtained orders under false claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM Yasmine says she has cared for their son for his entire life.

Article continues below advertisement

The model said Christian has repeatedly called and texted her and came to her home to visit her after he was granted a temporary restraining order in February. Yasmine denied she was abusive to Christian during the relationship. She pointed out she is 5’2 and weighs 120 lbs. while he is 6’8 and weighs 215 lbs.

Article continues below advertisement

She said Christian’s declaration filed in court is filled with “malicious fabrications such as his claim I vandalized his vehicle.” She said “the car in the photos does not belong to Christian. Christian drives a black Cadillac Escalade. I have never vandalized any of Christian’s vehicles.” She added, “He has misrepresented facts to this Court to obtain a restraining order without proper notice to me so that I could give my testimony and evidence to the Court and defend myself from his claims. His actions were clearly designed to give him a strategic advantage in obtaining custody of our son as a means, I believe, to avoid or minimize child support.”

Article continues below advertisement

Yasmine said Christian brutally attacked her on May 2, 2024 — while their son was present. She claimed he grabbed her legs and dragged her to the front door while in a rage. She said since the incident, “Christian has only focused on how my reporting the attack may impact his career, not, how I was injured and tormented by this attack and not the devastating impact on our son.” She said that he texted her the following day “lol u gon for my career it’s up” in a reference to my reporting his domestic violence to the police. He subsequently threatened me during his repeated phone calls to my correct phone number demanding that I not file anything with the Court and that if I did so that I would “never see my son again” because he has full custody, his lawyer is “tight with the judge,” and the “Lakers run this town.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christian asked the court to deny Yasmine's recent motion.

Article continues below advertisement

Yasmine said, “I have lived in fear in what is going to happen to our son and what Christian is going to do to me next.” She said Christian “has a history of being violent and flying into a rage. During our relationship, he has yelled and screamed at me, called me awful names and violently shoved, pushed and hit me on numerous occasions.”

Yasmine asked the court to vacate the restraining order granted to Christian and for her to be granted sole custody of her son. She said she would be filing a request for her own restraining order this month. In response, Christian's lawyers argued, "The court made orders based not only on the domestic violence allegations but also on the significant evidence that Respondent was alienating the child and putting the child in danger. That evidence is completely unrefuted." Christian's lawyer Holly Moore said, "The allegations made by Ms. Lopez against my client, Christian Wood, are completely false and retaliatory in nature." She added, "My client was awarded sole legal and sole physical custody of the parties' minor child by the court last Tuesday for a reason. Ms. Lopez is lashing out at the court's decision by making sudden outrageous claims against my client, which we are prepared to rigorously defend with substantial evidence." A judge has yet to rule on Yasmine's motion.