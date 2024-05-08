Actor Tom Selleck, 79, NOT at Risk of Losing $12M California Ranch After 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation: Sources
Tom Selleck is reportedly not at risk of losing his $12 million and 63-acre California ranch with the cancellation of Blue Bloods later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after the 79-year-old actor expressed concerns about losing his beloved ranch over the weekend, sources close to Selleck insisted that the Emmy winner’s finances were fine.
According to insiders close to the Blue Bloods star, Selleck used the potential loss of his 63-acre ranch in Ventura County as an “example of his hunger to want to keep working” after the hit CBS show ends in the fall.
TMZ found that Selleck took out between $15 million and $16 million in loans to pay for the ranch back in the 2000s. The outlet also noted that it was unclear how much of that debt the actor has already paid off.
Meanwhile, the 79-year-old Emmy winner reportedly garnered an impressive $200k per episode – or $4.8 million per season – of Blue Bloods before it was canceled by CBS after its current 14th season.
Selleck is currently worth an estimated $45 million, according to reports.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Blue Bloods and Magnum: PI star made headlines over the weekend after he told CBS Sunday Morning that he was at risk of losing his 63-acre ranch when Blue Bloods ends in December.
“You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place,” the Emmy winner said of his beloved ranch on Sunday.
“That’s always an issue,” Selleck continued. “If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!”
Selleck reportedly purchased the ranch in 1988 shortly after leaving Magnum: PI. He previously spoke about his affinity for the California property during an interview in 2020.
“My relationships and my ranch keep me sane,” he said back in 2020. “I do grunt work and I make the rounds. I like watching things grow. It’s a retreat.”
The actor also discussed his “reverence” for acting during his interview with CBS Sunday Morning this past weekend – especially as Blue Bloods draws to a close.
“As an actor, you never lose – I don’t lose, anyway – that sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job,” Selleck explained on Sunday. “I like the fact that there’s no excuses.”
“You just go to work, and you do the work,” he continued. “And I have a lot of reverence for what I call ‘the work,’ and I love it. And I’d like to keep doing it.”
CBS announced in November 2023 that Blue Bloods would end after its 14th season. The show’s final episode is scheduled to air sometime in December.