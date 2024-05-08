O’Donnell has reported on Trump’s criminal trial from inside the Manhattan courtroom since last week. The MSNBC host recently claimed that Trump “stared at him” with a “crazy look” during another day of trial earlier this month.

“When he was walking by my position at the aisle, he decided he was going to stare at me with what I’m sure he was hoping was some kind of intimidating look, but he was trying to load so much into it, anger, and hatred, that it just became a crazy look,” O’Donnell recalled on Friday.

O’Donnell continued, “It was just a crazy face, and I was just, you know, lightly smiling back at him, hoping he could read my mind, which would have been if I had a question, how stupid does it feel that your life has ended up in this room in this way?”