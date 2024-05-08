'He Looks Like S---': Donald Trump Trashes MSNBC's 'Real Loser' Lawrence O'Donnell After Spotting Him at Criminal Trial
Donald Trump trashed Lawrence O’Donnell this week after he spotted the MSNBC host at his criminal hush money trial in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump targeted O’Donnell on Tuesday night just hours after the ex-president’s trial for the alleged falsification of business records ended for the day.
According to Trump, O’Donnell “looked like s---” and was a “real loser.”
“I spotted Ratings Challenged Lawrence O’Donnell, of MSDNC, in the Courthouse today,” the embattled ex-president wrote on Truth Social just before 11 PM.
“I haven’t seen him in years,” Trump continued. “He looks like s---, a real loser!”
O’Donnell has reported on Trump’s criminal trial from inside the Manhattan courtroom since last week. The MSNBC host recently claimed that Trump “stared at him” with a “crazy look” during another day of trial earlier this month.
“When he was walking by my position at the aisle, he decided he was going to stare at me with what I’m sure he was hoping was some kind of intimidating look, but he was trying to load so much into it, anger, and hatred, that it just became a crazy look,” O’Donnell recalled on Friday.
O’Donnell continued, “It was just a crazy face, and I was just, you know, lightly smiling back at him, hoping he could read my mind, which would have been if I had a question, how stupid does it feel that your life has ended up in this room in this way?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s Truth Social post about O’Donnell on Tuesday night came after a particularly dramatic day of trial for the ex-president in Manhattan.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels, a key witness for the prosecution's case against Trump, took the stand and testified about the alleged affair she shared with the 45th president back in July 2006.
Daniels made a series of bombshell claims while on the witness stand on Tuesday. She claimed that ex-President Trump once admitted how he and his wife, Melania Trump, “don’t even sleep in the same room.”
The adult film star also claimed that she once “spanked” Trump with a Forbes magazine during their hotel rendezvous in July 2006. She also detailed the pair’s alleged sexual encounter.
Trump later claimed that the prosecution’s case was “totaling falling apart” in the wake of Daniels’ testimony on Tuesday. He also called the case against him a “disaster.”
“So this was a very big day, a very revealing day,” the 45th president charged from outside the courtroom. “As you see, their case is totally falling apart.”
“They have nothing on books and records and even something that should bear very little relationship to the case,” he continued. “It’s just a disaster for the D.A., for the Soros-backed D.A. the year. It’s a disaster. This whole case is just a disaster.”
“If you read the legal scholars, you’ll see – because they’re writing about it – they’ve never seen anything quite like it,” Trump concluded. “And neither have I.”