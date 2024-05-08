Prince Harry Offered Massive Deal to Write Sequel to Bombshell Memoir: Report
Prince Harry is being offered "big bucks" to put the pen to paper and write a sequel to his royal-bashing memoir, Spare, according to a sensational report.
Sources close to the Duke of Sussex said that he is feeling immense pressure to "top the tome by pulling back palace curtains even further," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Harry's memoir, Spare, raked in $27 million after fans purchased more than 3.2 million copies of the page-turner, making it one of the most successful autobiographies of all-time.
However, RadarOnline.com should note that a spokesperson for Harry insisted the prince has "no plans to write another memoir" anytime soon.
The tipster, meanwhile, noted in the National Enquirer's report that a seven-figure check could be at stake considering that a second book could "potentially make even more."
"Harry's unparallelled success as an author has put pressure on him to delve deeper into the intricate web of family dynamics," claimed the publishing insider. "At the moment, he might be saying he doesn't want to do it — but millions often change folks' minds."
Sources said that Harry and wife Meghan Markle still need to fund their lavish lifestyle after stepping down from their senior duties in 2020 and relocating to California with their family.
Other tipsters suggested that Harry may use a second "carefully-worded" book as a potential peace offering as his father, King Charles, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, battle cancer.
As we previously reported, Harry recently returned to his home country to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games, but had no plans to reconnect with his dad.
"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," his spox said.
Prior to this trip, Harry rushed from the U.S. to see his father at Clarence House in London, where they had a brief private chat after the Duke of Sussex learned of his father's diagnosis.
"Look, I love my family," Harry said on Good Morning America. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."