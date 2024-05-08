Prince William Carrying the Weight of the Monarchy as Wife Kate and Father Charles Battle Cancer: 'Everything Hinges on Her Well-Being'
Prince William is bearing the weight of the monarchy while also caring for his wife, Kate Middleton, as she and his father, King Charles, battle an undisclosed form of cancer.
"William is prioritizing giving her all the time she needs to get better and the support, particularly to the children," an insider close to the royals revealed in a new report, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kate and William have been married since April 2011 and were college sweethearts before they exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.
The couple share three children together: their eldest Prince George, born in 2013, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015 and youngest Prince Louis, born in 2018.
"For William, everything hinges on Kate's well-being," royal biographer Ingrid Seward added, revealing this is a tough time for the family as they face an unprecedented health crisis.
Charles announced his diagnosis in February, with Buckingham Palace noting that he would be temporarily taking a step back from public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment.
Kate later shared her own video address the following month, revealing that she had also been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment including preventative chemotherapy.
The diagnosis came on the heels of her abdominal surgery in January and other symptoms she had been dealing with afterwards.
"Kate is struggling to eat," a well-placed royal source told RadarOnline.com. "She continues to recover after the surgery, but the recuperation has been more difficult than expected."
Around that time, rumors had run wild about her well-being and whereabouts as Kate had been the subject of a few Photoshop scandals, leading the Princess of Wales to speak out and finally set the record straight.
"Whether you're a prince or a pauper, no one would expect anything like this with his father and his wife both being treated for cancer," a tipster told PEOPLE. "William is digging deep."
The Prince of Wales has taken on additional duties with stride while being a rock for Kate.
"The double illness has placed enormous pressure on William, both as a parent and inheritor of the family business," explained royal biographer Robert Lacey. "It has brought all kinds of challenges. He [has handled] it with calmness and lack of drama."
Lacey pointed out, "From what we know of their personal lives, for William and Kate, spending time with their children is the most precious and enjoyable thing they can do."