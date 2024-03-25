Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kate Middleton

William and Kate Set Aside 'Harry Problem' After Kate's Devastating Cancer Diagnosis — Have 'No Immediate Plans' for Reconciliation: Sources

prince william kate middleton harry problem cancer diagnosis no plans
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton have temporarily set aside their problems with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the wake of Kate’s devastating cancer diagnosis.

By:

Mar. 25 2024, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Prince William and Kate Middleton have temporarily set aside their problems with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the wake of Kate’s devastating cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Prince and Princess of Wales also reportedly have “no plans” to reconcile with the Duke of Sussex when he returns to the United Kingdom in May.

In a surprising development to come after Kate, 42, revealed to the world that she was diagnosed with cancer, sources close to the royal pair revealed that the “Harry problem” was the last thing on William and Kate’s minds.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton harry problem cancer diagnosis no plans
Source: MEGA

The Prince and Princess of Wales also reportedly have “no plans” to reconcile with the Duke of Sussex when he returns to the United Kingdom in May.

One royal source noted that Prince William “has always done all he can to protect his family” – meaning the heir apparent is now focused on protecting Kate's privacy and their three young children rather than the drama between the royal family and Harry and Meghan, according to Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, neither William nor Kate plan to “reconcile” with Harry when he returns to the UK in May.

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to London in May to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, and one royal insider said that the Prince and Princess of Wales have “no plans for reconciliation” amid Kate’s cancer battle.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kate announced her devastating cancer diagnosis in a video released on Friday afternoon.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton harry problem cancer diagnosis no plans
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to London in May to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Doctors reportedly discovered early signs of cancer shortly after her surgery for abdominal surgery in January, and the princess is now undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" to kill and stop the cancer from spreading further.

“The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found that cancer had been present,” the princess said in her video last week.

Article continues below advertisement

“As you can imagine, this has taken time,” she continued. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

“But most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I will be okay,” Kate added.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton harry problem cancer diagnosis no plans
Source: MEGA

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday.

It was later revealed that Harry and Meghan only learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis on Friday, and Kate allegedly chose not to tell Harry and Meghan about her cancer sooner because the pair “can't be trusted.”

“This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused,” a royal insider said regarding William and Kate’s decision not inform Harry and Meghan of Kate’s cancer diagnosis sooner.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

“The trust has been broken and the royal family is OK distancing themselves from them.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a short statement on Friday regarding Kate’s diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton harry problem cancer diagnosis no plans
Source: MEGA

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

They sent William and Kate their best wishes and asked for privacy for the royal family during this troubling time.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.