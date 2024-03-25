William and Kate Set Aside 'Harry Problem' After Kate's Devastating Cancer Diagnosis — Have 'No Immediate Plans' for Reconciliation: Sources

Prince William and Kate Middleton have temporarily set aside their problems with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the wake of Kate’s devastating cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Prince and Princess of Wales also reportedly have “no plans” to reconcile with the Duke of Sussex when he returns to the United Kingdom in May.

In a surprising development to come after Kate, 42, revealed to the world that she was diagnosed with cancer, sources close to the royal pair revealed that the “Harry problem” was the last thing on William and Kate’s minds.