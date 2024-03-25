William and Kate Set Aside 'Harry Problem' After Kate's Devastating Cancer Diagnosis — Have 'No Immediate Plans' for Reconciliation: Sources
Prince William and Kate Middleton have temporarily set aside their problems with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the wake of Kate’s devastating cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Prince and Princess of Wales also reportedly have “no plans” to reconcile with the Duke of Sussex when he returns to the United Kingdom in May.
In a surprising development to come after Kate, 42, revealed to the world that she was diagnosed with cancer, sources close to the royal pair revealed that the “Harry problem” was the last thing on William and Kate’s minds.
One royal source noted that Prince William “has always done all he can to protect his family” – meaning the heir apparent is now focused on protecting Kate's privacy and their three young children rather than the drama between the royal family and Harry and Meghan, according to Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, neither William nor Kate plan to “reconcile” with Harry when he returns to the UK in May.
The Duke of Sussex is set to return to London in May to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, and one royal insider said that the Prince and Princess of Wales have “no plans for reconciliation” amid Kate’s cancer battle.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kate announced her devastating cancer diagnosis in a video released on Friday afternoon.
Doctors reportedly discovered early signs of cancer shortly after her surgery for abdominal surgery in January, and the princess is now undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" to kill and stop the cancer from spreading further.
“The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found that cancer had been present,” the princess said in her video last week.
“As you can imagine, this has taken time,” she continued. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”
“But most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I will be okay,” Kate added.
It was later revealed that Harry and Meghan only learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis on Friday, and Kate allegedly chose not to tell Harry and Meghan about her cancer sooner because the pair “can't be trusted.”
“This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused,” a royal insider said regarding William and Kate’s decision not inform Harry and Meghan of Kate’s cancer diagnosis sooner.
“The trust has been broken and the royal family is OK distancing themselves from them.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a short statement on Friday regarding Kate’s diagnosis.
They sent William and Kate their best wishes and asked for privacy for the royal family during this troubling time.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said.