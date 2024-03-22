'Focused On Making a Full Recovery': Kate Middleton Reveals Secret Cancer Battle, in Early Stages of Chemo
Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Princess of Wales revealed she is in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment following her abdominal surgery in January.
Kate asked for privacy for her family as they decompress from the devastating news. The type of cancer and stage was not disclosed, but it was noted that the cancer was discovered after her abdominal surgery in January.
The princess started chemotherapy treatment in February. While she was initially expected to return to royal duties after Easter.
Kate made the announcement in a heartfelt video, calling the diagnosis a "huge shock."
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," Kate continued.
"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."
Kate explained that at the time she underwent abdominal surgery in January, it was believed that her "condition was non-cancerous."
After surgery, which she noted was successful, testing revealed "cancer had been present."
"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate said she and Prince William have taken the time to deal with the matter privately for their "young family" and she needed time to recovery from surgery before starting treatment.
"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," the princess continued.
Kate added, "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."
Kate gave her well wishes to others battling cancer as she explained there was no set date for when she would return to her royal duties.
The news follows conspiracy theories that have swirled for weeks, alleging everything from Kate and Prince William getting a divorce to the princess being in a coma and even that she died. As speculation skyrocketed, internet users demanded proof of life.
When a photo of the princess and her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis —was posted to the the Kensington Palace X account on Mother's Day, rumors intensified.
The photo contained several errors, seemingly pointing to being doctored, which further fueled conspiracy theories. The Associated Press and Reuters then issued a "kill notice" over concern it had been manipulated.
When Kate took to the Kensington Palace X account to issue an apology and admitted to using photoshop on the image, that was also said to be taken by William, critics doubled down on theories that something was seriously wrong with the princess.
Kate's cancer diagnosis follows King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, which was revealed in January around the same time that she went in for her abdominal surgery.