'Thinner Than Usual': Piers Morgan Questions Kate Middleton's 'Alarming' Appearance After Royal Reemerges at Windsor Farm Shop
Piers Morgan recently questioned Kate Middleton’s controversial Mother’s Day photo as rumors continue to run rampant regarding the embattled royal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development after Kate reemerged on Saturday alongside Prince William at the Windsor Farm Shop, Morgan doubled back and questioned the photo of Kate shared earlier this month to celebrate Mother’s Day.
According to Morgan, he was “not convinced” that the Mother’s Day photo of Kate and her three children was taken when she and Kensington Palace claimed.
He also claimed that Kate “looked a lot thinner” than she did in the family photo and suggested that the royal lost a significant amount of weight following her abdominal surgery in January.
“I’m not convinced that the picture of Kate herself was taken the week before,” Morgan said. “I know somebody who saw her that week who said she didn’t look anything like the picture.”
“It was just somebody who bumped into her who knows her who said she looked a lot thinner than she did in the picture,” the Piers Morgan Uncensored host continued. “Kate is pretty thin anyway and she was described to me as being thinner than usual.”
“I do not believe that’s an accurate reflection of how she accurately looks at the time.”
Meanwhile, Morgan also recently claimed that he heard “alarming things” about the Princess of Wales following and amid her ongoing abdominal surgery recovery.
“I’ve been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it’s pretty alarming what is happening,” the former CNN star said earlier this week. “I don’t know what to believe, nor do any of us – we’re not there.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the controversy, confusion, and conspiracy theories about Princess Kate first started earlier this year when the royal underwent abdominal surgery in January.
- 'Something's Wrong': Megyn Kelly Claims 'Puffy' Kate Middleton 'Did Not Sit' for Doctored Mother's Day Photo — 'I've Got My Own Suspicions'
- Guess Who: Piers Morgan Exposes Names of Royals Who Allegedly Questioned Archie’s Skin Color
- 'Guns Do Kill People': Piers Morgan Faces Off With Jesse Watters in Heated Debate After Deadly Maine Mass Shooting
Kate was not seen in public until this past weekend, and she faced backlash earlier this month after posting a doctored photo to social media to celebrate Mother’s Day.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the royal admitted shortly after the Mother’s Day holiday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she added.
Flash forward to Saturday, and Kate appeared alongside Prince William during an outing in Windsor.
Despite footage of Kate and William at the Windsor Farm Shop, people still speculated that it was not Kate but rather a body double or possibly footage from a previous trip to the shop.
“I feel very sorry for Kate that she’s had to go through whatever health issue she’s had, which has kept her away from public gaze, and duty, for so long,” Morgan acknowledged this week.
“But my sympathy will erode if it turns out that she and the palace have deliberately misled the media and public about when the photo was taken to convey a false impression about her condition,” he added.
Kate is currently expected to make her official return to public life on Easter Sunday on March 31.