'That's Not Kate': Conspiracy Theories Run Wild After Grainy Video Shows Princess of Wales at Windsor Farm Shop
A video of Kate Middleton at the Windsor Farm Shop over the weekend won't put conspiracy theories to bed — because eagle-eyed fans don't believe it's her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Buckingham Palace has been accused of planting a fake Kate at the market after a clip showing a seemingly happy and healthy Princess of Wales with her husband, Prince William, went viral, marking her first public outing since before her January abdominal surgery.
While there was no proof the recently MIA princess was there until The Sun posted the video on Monday, the footage didn't ease fans' concerns about Middleton's health and whereabouts as the palace continues to push the date on her return to royal duties.
"If that's Kate, then I'm Wonder Woman," one person commented on the clip. "If they're going to send out a look alike at least put a hat and sunglasses on her so it's not so obvious that it isn't Kate," shared another cynic.
The skepticism didn't stop there.
"Unless she had her cheeks and her eyes done - that's not Kate Middleton," posted a third. "I'm stuck on this conspiracy theory. That doesn't even look like her. maybe a Temu version of Kate or something," replied another X user. "Ummmmmmm I don't know who that is, but I do know who it's not.... Kate Middleton," added someone else.
Witnesses claimed Middleton was "happy, relaxed and healthy" during the surprise outing with William as royal fans speculate about her recovery timeline. Many don't believe the narrative that the palace is selling and have perpetuated wild conspiracy theories about her health, mental wellness, and marriage. Others think her condition is all smoke and mirrors to take the focus away from King Charles III's cancer diagnosis.
However, well-placed sources told RadarOnline.com that Middleton's "recuperation has been more difficult than expected" while sharing that eating has allegedly become a "struggle" for the princess of Wales, sparking a "cause for major concern behind palace walls."
While the footage of Middleton didn't calm worries, neither did her Mother's Day post, in which she admitted to doctoring the picture of her and her three children. Kate's poor editing skills were embarrassingly displayed for the world to see when the image made it to the Kensington Palace X account, adding to the speculation surrounding her health and recovery.