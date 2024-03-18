‘Major Concern’: Kate Middleton ‘Struggling to Eat’ Following Abdominal Surgery, Recovery ‘More Difficult’ Than Expected
Kensington Palace has released limited details of Kate Middleton's health— and sources tell us they are hiding the severity of the situation.
“Kate is struggling to eat,” a well-placed royal source told RadarOnline.com. “She continues to recover after the surgery, but the recuperation has been more difficult than expected.”
“Kate was already painfully thin, so this is a cause for major concern behind palace walls,” the source added.
Middleton was discharged from the hospital on January 29 after abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace revealed the procedure weeks earlier in a press release explaining the Princess of Wales would be hospitalized for 2 weeks for a pre-planned operation.
A rep for Kensington Palace said Middleton would not make any public appearances until at least Easter. The public started to ask questions when weeks passed without a sighting of the royal.
On March 4, Middleton was seen in the passenger seat of a car driven by her mother Carole near Windsor Castle. A couple of days later, Middleton released a Mother's Day photo of her with her children taken by William.
The photo turned out to be heavily photoshopped and the AP issued a “kill notice” – directing outlets to take down the image due to the manipulation. Middleton quickly issued an apology for the mishap.
“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she wrote. Hours later, Middleton was photographed leaving Windsor Castle with William.
The paparazzi photos did little to calm questions about Middleton’s health. Many have raised questions on whether the images of Middleton taken after her hospitalization were real — leading to wild conspiracy theories floating around social media.
Over the weekend, an insider told the Sunday Times that Middleton planned to release more information about her health shortly. The source said Middleton was shaken by the growing controversy over her being MIA from public life.
"They will want to be clear and more open, but they'll do it when they feel ready," an insider said. "I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They're not going to be rushed."
In addition, The Sun reported Middleton was spotted at a local shop a mile from her home. A source said the princess looked "happy, relaxed and healthy." However, no photos from the outing have emerged which lead to many doubting the report.