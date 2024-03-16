'Genuinely Worried': Meghan Markle Reportedly Reached Out to Kate Middleton 'Through Back Channels'

As the speculation about Kate Middleton's health and marriage to Prince William continues to swirl in the wake of her abdominal surgery and subsequent Photoshop scandal, one royal expert claims that her estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle has tried to offer support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Scandals of the Royal Palaces author Tom Quinn told the Mirror that the Duchess of Sussex "has reached out several times via back channels to Kensington Palace in an attempt to see if there is any chance of getting on better terms with Kate."