'Genuinely Worried': Meghan Markle Reportedly Reached Out to Kate Middleton 'Through Back Channels'
As the speculation about Kate Middleton's health and marriage to Prince William continues to swirl in the wake of her abdominal surgery and subsequent Photoshop scandal, one royal expert claims that her estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle has tried to offer support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Scandals of the Royal Palaces author Tom Quinn told the Mirror that the Duchess of Sussex "has reached out several times via back channels to Kensington Palace in an attempt to see if there is any chance of getting on better terms with Kate."
"This is definitely partly because Meghan is genuinely worried about Kate's health, but she also sees a chance to lose her permanently angry-at-the-royals image," Quinn added.
"Kate won't want to be seen to rebuff these overtures, but she will be taking advice and the advice so far, I hear, is definitely — don't take the risk. The feeling in Kensington Palace is that if Meghan's attempts to extend an olive branch are welcomed, it will just re-open old wounds."
Jennie Bond, another insider who served as the BBC's royal correspondent for over a decade, also weighed in.
"I don't think Kate would ever consider Meghan — who spent such a very short time in the royal fold — as an appropriate or qualified person to give her advice or support," she told OK!.
"This is a time for Kate to concentrate on regaining her strength, physically and mentally, and I don’t imagine she would welcome tackling the family rift right now,” she added.
But, Bond continued, if Markle were to send "flower" or "goodies" to "cheer her up," then the "gesture would be politely accepted."
Markle and Middleton haven't been on speaking terms since the Sussexes stepped away from their royal duties and moved to Montecito, California in 2020.
In November, RadarOnline.com reported that Middleton "jokingly shivers" when she hears Markle's name, and the two have had "almost zero direct communication, bar a few short pleasantries," since late 2019.
