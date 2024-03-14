Where's Kate? Prince Williams Puts On a Smile at Public Event as Friends Raise Questions About His Marriage to Princess of Wales
Prince William was out and about on Thursday for a charity event — the second time he was seen out this week as questions grow about his wife Kate Middleton's health.
The Prince of Wales, 41, was seen playing basketball with kids at a youth zone called WEST in Hammersmith, West London.
In photos, William laughed with children and appeared carefree despite his ongoing family drama.
Later today, William will make another appearance at the Diana Award — the charity set up in 1999 to honor his mother Diana. On Monday, William attended a climate initiative event at the Frameless London.
William did not provide any updates on Kate at the events despite growing questions about her health and their relationship status.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in early January, Kensington Palace announced Middleton would be hospitalized for 2 weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery. A rep said Middleton would not be attending events until at least Easter.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the rep said. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
On January 29, it was revealed Kate was back home recovering from her surgery.
Many started to ask questions when weeks passed with no sighting of Kate or her children. On March 1, TMZ posted a grainy photo claiming it was Kate leaving her home with her mother. Social media users questioned if it was even Kate in the photo.
On March 10, for Mother's Day in the U.K., Kate posted a photo of her with her children George, Charlotte, and Louis. The photo appeared to be heavily photoshopped — leading to news agencies issuing a "kill notice" and pulling the photo from publications.
Kate released an apology admitting she was experimenting with Photoshop. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day,” the Princess of Wales wrote.
Many different conspiracy theories have been pushed about the situation due to people not buying the story Kate and the royals have presented.
Another shot of Middleton leaving her home with William was released — but many TikTok users believe it was photoshopped despite the news agency claiming it was real. Middleton has yet to make a public appearance amid the growing scandal.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a bombshell report from the National Enquirer said sources claimed Kate wants to leave royal duties behind due to the negative press she's received over the past couple of years.
Sources close to the Kate told Daily Beast they were "completely baffled" by the Princess of Wales' decision not to wear her wedding ring in the recently released family photo.
The friend told Daily Beast, “They are often seen together at school events, and really it is remarkable how one and often both of them will always be at every match, every music concert and every prize giving."
They added, "The relationship has always seemed incredibly strong despite the immense pressure they are under, so it’s fair to say we were all completely baffled when the picture came out with the wedding ring missing, especially as it was photoshopped. It just seemed guaranteed to get people asking questions about the state of the marriage.”
On top of that, Stephen Colbert opened his late-night show with a monologue that referenced rumors that William had an affair with Rose Hanbury.