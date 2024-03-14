Royal Affair Rumors Reignite: Prince William and Kate Middleton's Friends 'Completely Baffled' by Kate's Missing Wedding Ring

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s friends were left “completely baffled” after the princess was snapped without her wedding ring in the now-infamous doctored Mother’s Day photo this past weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after American comedian Stephen Colbert reignited rumors that Prince William engaged in a scandalous affair back in 2019, William and Kate’s closest friends have broken their silence regarding the unfolding saga.