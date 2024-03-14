Royal Affair Rumors Reignite: Prince William and Kate Middleton's Friends 'Completely Baffled' by Kate's Missing Wedding Ring
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s friends were left “completely baffled” after the princess was snapped without her wedding ring in the now-infamous doctored Mother’s Day photo this past weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after American comedian Stephen Colbert reignited rumors that Prince William engaged in a scandalous affair back in 2019, William and Kate’s closest friends have broken their silence regarding the unfolding saga.
According to one royal insider, Colbert’s comments on Tuesday night were no doubt “deeply annoying” and “unhelpful” to the Prince and Princess of Wales – particularly as Kensington Palace continues to run damage control following this week’s photoshop backlash.
“It’s deeply annoying and unhelpful for the palace, but it’s not surprising that the affair rumors are being reheated,” a former royal staffer told the Daily Beast on Wednesday night. “What else are people supposed to think when she sends out a photo not wearing her wedding ring?”
Another source told the outlet that William and Kate’s closest friends were left “completely baffled” by Kate’s missing wedding ring and that Kate’s decision not to wear her wedding ring on Sunday was “guaranteed to get people asking questions about the state of the marriage.”
“They are often seen together at school events, and really it is remarkable how one and often both of them will always be at every match, every music concert and every prize giving,” the royal couple’s friend said this week.
“The relationship has always seemed incredibly strong despite the immense pressure they are under, so it’s fair to say we were all completely baffled when the picture came out with the wedding ring missing, especially as it was photoshopped,” the insider continued.
“It just seemed guaranteed to get people asking questions about the state of the marriage.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kensington Palace faced backlash on Sunday after Princess Kate posted a doctored photo to social media to celebrate Mother’s Day.
At least four major news agencies later pulled the photo over “serious concerns” that the picture was “manipulated,” and Kate later admitted to “editing” the picture in question.
The edited photo raised further concerns about Kate’s health and recovery following an abdominal surgery she underwent back in January.
Flash forward to Tuesday night, and Stephen Colbert created newfound concerns about the state of William and Kate’s marriage after the comedian mocked the Prince of Wales for an alleged affair William had back in 2019.
For those who don’t remember, Prince William was accused of having an affair with his neighbor, Rose Hanbury, five years ago.
Kensington Palace dismissed the rumors as “totally wrong and false” when they surfaced back in 2019, and a royal law firm issued a series of letters to several media outlets calling the affair rumors “false and highly damaging.”
Another source has since claimed that Kate’s missing wedding ring on Sunday was not only “concerning” but also “deliberate” and a “statement in its own right.”
“If it’s not there, could that be because she doesn’t want it there?” reporter Sarah Vine speculated. “It doesn’t bear thinking about.”
“There’s only one way to put an end to it,” Vine continued. “Come clean about what’s really going on, or risk drowning in a quagmire of their own making.”