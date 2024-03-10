FIRST PHOTO: Kate Middleton Reappears After Going MIA Following Abdominal Surgery
Kate Middleton has resurfaced on social media, breaking her silence for the first time since undergoing successful abdominal surgery in January, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Princess of Wales, 42, took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to share a sweet family photo of herself sitting in a chair surrounded by her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, taken by her husband Prince William, 41, in honor of Mothering Sunday in the United Kingdom.
"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C," Middleton wrote in the post's caption, signing off with the first letter of her full name, Catherine.
Middleton spent 13 days in The London Clinic hospital following a "planned abdominal surgery" in January and canceled all public engagements until Easter. Her last official appearance was at Sandringham on Christmas Day, but she was spotted by paparazzi in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton, near Windsor Castle last Monday.
Although Middleton was reportedly "doing well" after the operation, her time away from the public eye has drawn concern and even conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," Kensington Palace announced in January. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the rep continued. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements," the statement concluded. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Buckingham Palace also celebrated Mothering Sunday with a photo of King Charles kissing the hand of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after a polo match in 1985.
“Wishing all Mothers, and those who are missing their Mums today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday," the tweet read.