'Doing Well': Kate Middleton's Rep Shuts Down Swirling Theories About Princess of Wales' Whereabouts After Abdominal Surgery
A rep for Kate Middleton addressed the swirling rumors about her well-being and whereabouts following the Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery in January, RadarOnline.com has learned, confirming she is doing "well."
Kate's last public engagement was Christmas Day, when she stepped out with husband Prince William and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Kensington Palace had shared in the weeks afterwards that Kate would not be involved in any royal engagements until after Easter.
"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," her rep told Page Six. "That guidance stands."
Insiders said earlier this month that she was "on the mend" and had left Windsor for the first time since her "successful" operation.
A friend of the royal said, "She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."
Tons of chatter erupted online when William pulled out of a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a "personal matter" this week.
Kate's name began trending on X, formerly Twitter, amid news of his absence with all sorts of theories despite the palace having revealed she would remain out of the limelight while she gets better.
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the palace previously shared.
Queen Camilla made an appearance at the memorial on behalf of King Charles III, who has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, so he was unable to attend the service for his cousin.
The monarch has canceled all his public engagements while he undergoes treatment.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," the palace announced about how they discovered his cancer.
RadarOnline.com spoke to two top medical experts who suspect that it may have been found in his prostate, such as the liver, stomach, or even the lung.
"You die with prostate cancer, not of it, according to most current studies," said New York Internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "There are medicines and they have been around for at least 30 years. They are anti-testosterones, and, in most cases, they prevent the growth of the metastasis."
"Once a metastasis spreads to the lung and liver, for example, it is quite difficult to treat," he added.
While there is certainly a chance of remission, "once a cancer spreads to other organs the prognosis is five years or under five years survival rate," Dr. Mirkin said.