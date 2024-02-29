'Doing Well': Kate Middleton's Rep Shuts Down Swirling Theories About Princess of Wales' Whereabouts After Abdominal Surgery

Kensington Palace had shared in the weeks afterwards that Kate would not be involved in any royal engagements until after Easter.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," her rep told Page Six. "That guidance stands."

Insiders said earlier this month that she was "on the mend" and had left Windsor for the first time since her "successful" operation.

A friend of the royal said, "She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."