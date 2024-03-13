Your tip
Prince William Mocked By Stephen Colbert Over Alleged Affair with Rose Hanbury

stephen colbert trolls prince william pp
Source: cbs;mega

Stephen Colbert took a dig at Prince William affair rumors on 'The Late Show.'

Mar. 13 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Late night host Stephen Colbert trolled Prince William and his alleged affair with neighbor Rose Hanbury, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As conspiracy theories swirl about William's wife, Kate Middleton, rumors he cheated with Rose have been revived as possible explanations for the royal family's bizarre photoshop crisis and alleged missing princess.

stephe colbert trolls prince william
Source: CBS

Colbert took a dig at rumors William cheated on Kate with his neighbor.

As OKMagazine.com reported, in the opening monologue for Tuesday's edition of The Late Show, Colbert dove head-first into rumors about William and Rose.

The Late Show host noted that "internet sleuths" speculated Kate's sudden "absence may be related to her husband and the future king of England, William, having an affair."

stephen colbert trolls prince william
Source: MEGA

Rumors of William's alleged infidelity have swirled for several years.

"Oh no. My heart goes out to poor Kate. Now let’s dish the hot goss, I am ready to spill the tea!" Cobert joked as he held a tea cup and saucer.

Colbert went on to mock William's alleged mistress' married name, Cholmondeley, pronounced "Chumley," as well as her husband's name, David Rocksavage as "sounding less like a British noble and more like a musician from The Flintstones."

kate middleton looked sad on rare outing photoshop health royal
Source: MEGA

Rumors alleged Kate was in hiding due to the marriage problems stemming from the affair.

The talk show host noted that there have been "rumors of an affair" between William and Rose "since 2019."

Colbert then referred to past reports on affair rumors, including a Cosmopolitan report about the Princess of Wales allegedly confronting her husband about his relationship with Rose, to which "he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it."

"Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating," Colbert mocked.

Kensington Palace denied rumors about William's affair as "totally wrong and false."

Unfortunately for William and Kate, gossip gained traction when hawk-eyed sleuths noticed the princess' wedding ring was notably absent from her hand in a photo she posted on X to commemorate U.K.'s Mother's Day — and to seemingly calm speculation on her whereabouts.

prince william gaffe baftas movie fun
Source: MEGA

Kensington Palace denied affair rumors as 'totally wrong and false.'

The photo backfired for the Prince and Princess of Wales when unusual details were spotted, prompting the AP and Reuters to issue a "kill notice" on reporting over concerns the image had been manipulated.

A day after posting the photo to the official Kensington Royal X account, Kate issued an apology and claimed she photoshopped the image taken by William.

Critics quickly noted how unusual it was for members of the royal family to post rogue, photoshopped images of themselves, raising further concerns for the princess.

