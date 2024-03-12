Prince William Leaves Kate Middleton Behind to Fulfill Royal Duties as Fresh Questions Arise About Princess of Wales
Prince William continued life with royal duties as usual on Monday as wife Kate Middleton faced backlash from her photoshop fail, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the Prince of Wales carried on as if everything were normal, critics continued to scrutinize the poorly edited photo Kensington Palace released over the weekend, as well as a brief sighting of Kate on Monday that further fueled conspiracy theories.
The king-in-waiting appeared to handle the Photoshop fallout by diving head-first into his royal duties. On Monday, William was seen at Frameless London, a multi-sensory tourist attraction where a climate initiative event, Earthshot Prize Launchpad, was held.
The Prince of Wales spoke at the event while the internet buzzed with theories on his wife's health and whereabouts.
Prior to attending the Earthshot Prize Launchpad event, William was seen leaving Windsor Castle in a chauffeured vehicle with Kate, who was seen in a grainy paparazzi shot in the backseat of the car looking out the window, notably hiding her face.
The car headed to Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service, which William attended alongside step-mother Queen Camilla. While Kate was along for the car ride, she skipped the event and attended a "private appointment" instead.
Hours before the Prince and Princess of Wales were seen leaving Windsor Castle, Kate posted an apology for editing a photo released on the Kensington Royal official X account.
The photo was initially reported but then the AP and Reuters issued a "kill notice" to news outlets raising concerns that the image had been manipulated, adding to speculation on the princess' whereabouts.
Conspiracy theories and internet chatter centered around a growing mystery: where is Kate Middleton?
The princess' last public appearance was on Christmas Day, December 25. In January, she underwent a scheduled abdominal surgery and was expected to be out of the public eye for months.
In the meantime, social media has run wild with speculation over Kate's health and her marriage, even suggesting the king and queen-to-be were headed for divorce.
While the photo shared from the Kensington Royal account appeared to put concerns about Kate's whereabouts to bed, the subsequent kill notice only added to growing fears that something was wrong with Kate.
Kate seemingly took the fall for the poorly edited photo and posted an apology on Monday in an attempt to clear the air.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C," the post read.