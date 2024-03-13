'She Did Not Look Happy': Kate Middleton's Inner Circle Concerned for Princess After She Breaks Cover With William

The couple were spotted in the backseat of a chauffeured car leaving Windsor Castle, marking the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales had been seen together since Christmas.

"It's an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery," one tipster said, according to Page Six.

The mom of three looked strained as she gazed out the window next to Prince William during their car ride to a private appointment for Kate, sparking comparisons in royal circles to old portraits of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.