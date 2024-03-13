'She Did Not Look Happy': Kate Middleton's Inner Circle Concerned for Princess After She Breaks Cover With William
Kate Middleton's inner circle is concerned that swirling rumors about her health and Photoshop scandal are slowing down her recovery and making a tough process even more daunting, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the palace claim she appeared somber during a rare outing with her husband, Prince William, on Monday.
The couple were spotted in the backseat of a chauffeured car leaving Windsor Castle, marking the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales had been seen together since Christmas.
"It's an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery," one tipster said, according to Page Six.
The mom of three looked strained as she gazed out the window next to Prince William during their car ride to a private appointment for Kate, sparking comparisons in royal circles to old portraits of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
In one image being compared, Diana and then-Prince Charles appeared strained while on a car ride during an official visit to South Korea in Nov. 1992, just one month before they split.
"I worry about all this attention on Catherine. She did not look happy at all in the car on Monday," said one palace source.
Kate recently issued a public apology while owning up to doctoring a Mother's Day photo with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis shared via Kensington Palace.
- Kate Middleton Steps Out With Prince Williams Hours After Apologizing For Embarrassing Photoshop Fail as Questions Swirl About Her Health
- Kate Middleton Kept Abdominal Surgery Hidden From Her Inner Circle
- 'They Would Have Been Annihilated': Meghan Markle Would Never Make the Same Photoshop 'Mistake' as Kate Middleton, Says Source
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," she explained.
The latest photo of Kate sitting beside her husband in the car with her face turned away from the camera has since sparked editing theories of its own, as eagle-eyed viewers believe it features mismatched bricks on the wall behind them.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Kate is said to still be recovering from abdominal surgery in Jan. and the palace has assured the public that she will be back to business in due time.
"The rumor mill — particularly on social media — has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter," added an insider. "She just needs to be left in peace."
In the meantime, Kate has the support of her family including her parents, Carole and Michael.