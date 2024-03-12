'They Would Have Been Annihilated': Meghan Markle Would Never Make the Same Photoshop 'Mistake' as Kate Middleton, Says Source
After Kate Middleton apologized for a photoshop fail that sparked further speculation about her health and whereabouts, sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed the fiasco "isn't a mistake" the Duchess of Sussex "would ever make," RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy life in the States, sister-in-law Kate is dealing with a bizarre PR crisis and fallout from the Photoshop fiasco.
According to Page Six, insiders close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple would "have been annihilated" by the crown if they released an edited photo of themselves and their kids.
The edited photo was released over the weekend on Kate and William's official Kensington Royal X account. In the caption, Kate credited her husband for snapping the shot.
"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C," the photo caption read, along with a camera emoji crediting "The Prince of Wales, 2024."
Reuters and the AP issued a "kill notice" on the photo after it made its rounds, citing concerns it had been "manipulated."
A day later, the Princess of Wales apologized for the shot, seemingly taking the fall for the egregious errors in the image.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C," Kate's apology post on Monday read.
Many critics immediately questioned why the princess would edit and release photos of herself. As OK Magazine.com reported, one source noted the stark differences between how Harry and Meghan would have been treated had it been the other way around.
"If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated," the insider told the outlet. "The same rules do not apply to both couples."
"This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail," the source noted.
The image contained several eyebrow-raising details, including part of Princess Charlotte's wrist being removed, strange blurring of hair and clothing, and a missing wedding ring on Kate's finger.
A Royal source told the outlet that the image was taken by "an amateur," and that the couple wanted an "informal" picture of the family to commemorate U.K.'s Mother's Day. Kate then allegedly made "minor adjustments."
The Kensington Palace source added, "The Wales family spent Mother’s Day together and had a wonderful day."