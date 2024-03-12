'They Would Have Been Annihilated': Meghan Markle Would Never Make the Same Photoshop 'Mistake' as Kate Middleton, Says Source

After Kate Middleton apologized for a photoshop fail that sparked further speculation about her health and whereabouts, sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed the fiasco "isn't a mistake" the Duchess of Sussex "would ever make," RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy life in the States, sister-in-law Kate is dealing with a bizarre PR crisis and fallout from the Photoshop fiasco.