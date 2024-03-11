Photoshop Fail? Four Major News Agencies Pull Picture of Kate Middleton Over 'Serious Concerns' It Was 'Manipulated' by Kensington Palace
Four major news agencies pulled down a picture of Kate Middleton this weekend over “serious concerns” that the picture was “manipulated,” RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come after Princess Kate appeared to resurface after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, a picture of the royal and her three children was abruptly pulled on Sunday.
The photo, which showed Prince William’s wife and their children celebrating Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom, was ultimately pulled by the Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters, and AFP shortly after it was shared by Kensington Palace.
According to Deadline, the Associated Press issued a “kill notification” and informed its readers that upon “closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”
Getty Images, Reuters, and AFP followed suit shortly after.
“In pictures: Kate, the Princess of Wales, through the years,” Reuters wrote shortly after 6 PM EST on Sunday. “We are deleting a post containing an image of the Princess of Wales following a post-publication review.”
Meanwhile, royal reporter Chris Ship said that there were “serious concerns” for Kensington Palace following the Princess Kate picture controversy. Kensington Palace has yet to respond to the controversy.
“I’ve never been much of a conspiracy theorist but if [Associated Press], [AFP], [Reuters] & other picture agencies are concerned enough to remove it and ask clients to delete it, there are serious questions for Kensington Palace - which was the source of the photo,” Ship noted.
“These appear to be the issues,” he added before emphasizing three subtle discrepancies in the photo – including Princess Kate’s hand around her daughter’s waist, her son’s sweater, and her son’s legs.
“No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children,” Ship wrote in another tweet. “Some of them have claimed ‘the source has manipulated the image.’”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, eagle-eyed viewers called the royal family’s photo into question shortly after it was uploaded to celebrate Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom on Sunday.
The photo came amid concerns regarding Kate’s recovery following her abdominal surgery in January, and some conspiracy theorists have gone so far as to claim that the princess passed away during surgery and that Buckingham Palace is involved in a worldwide coverup.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate captioned her post on Sunday. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”
But the floodgates opened shortly after the photo went live on Sunday, and several social media users suggested that the pic was either photoshopped or created using artificial intelligence.
"That looks like an AI photo ... not one for the theories either but come on, that’s not a real photo," one Instagram user wrote. "With all that money they could do a better photoshop.”
"I mean…This could had been taken a while ago lmao they're just trying to do damage control," another suspicious commenter wrote. "This is not a recent pic. She is still missing.”