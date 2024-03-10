FAKE? Questions Arise Over Whether New Kate Middleton Photo Used AI
Kate Middleton resurfaced on social media with her first post since undergoing successful abdominal surgery in January, but some critics are convinced that the new photo isn't real, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The snap, reportedly taken by Prince William, 41, and shared in honor of Mothering Sunday in the United Kingdom, showed the Princess of Wales, 42, seated alongside her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C," Middleton wrote in the caption, signing off with the first letter of her full name, Catherine.
While the post may have been intended to quell conspiracy theories about Middleton's health and whereabouts, online sleuths were quick to suspect that the image may have been created using Photoshop or AI.
"That looks like an AI photo ... not one for the theories either but come on, that’s not a real photo," one user wrote on Instagram. "With all that money they could do a better photoshop," another commented.
"Are there leaves and green grass this time of year in England?" a third person asked, insinuating that the picture could be an old photo taken before the winter.
"I mean ... This could had been taken a while ago lmao they're just trying to do damage control," a commenter wrote. "This is not a recent pic. She is still missing," another concurred.
Others noted that Middleton was not wearing her wedding ring or engagement band in the photo, fueling speculation about her marriage to Prince William.
"WHERE'S YOUR RING??!! 💍" one fan commented.
The return to social media signified Middleton's first official appearance since she spent 13 days at The London Clinic following a "planned abdominal surgery" in January.
"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," Kensington Palace announced immediately after the surgery.
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the rep continued. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."