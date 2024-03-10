FAKE? Questions Arise Over Whether New Kate Middleton Photo Used AI

The snap, reportedly taken by Prince William , 41, and shared in honor of Mothering Sunday in the United Kingdom, showed the Princess of Wales, 42, seated alongside her children Prince George , 10, Princess Charlotte , 8, and Prince Louis , 5.

While the post may have been intended to quell conspiracy theories about Middleton's health and whereabouts, online sleuths were quick to suspect that the image may have been created using Photoshop or AI.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C," Middleton wrote in the caption, signing off with the first letter of her full name, Catherine.

"That looks like an AI photo ... not one for the theories either but come on, that’s not a real photo," one user wrote on Instagram. "With all that money they could do a better photoshop," another commented.

"Are there leaves and green grass this time of year in England?" a third person asked, insinuating that the picture could be an old photo taken before the winter.

"I mean ... This could had been taken a while ago lmao they're just trying to do damage control," a commenter wrote. "This is not a recent pic. She is still missing," another concurred.