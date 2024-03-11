Kate Middleton Admits She 'Experimented With Editing' After 'Manipulated' Family Photo is Pulled From Four Major News Agencies
Kate Middleton admitted that she edited a recent photo of her and her children after the picture was abruptly pulled by four major news agencies this weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
Princess Kate apologized for the incident on Monday morning and admitted that she “experimented with editing” after the photo in question was accused of being photoshopped.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the recovering royal wrote this week. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”
“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kate and the royal family came under fire on Sunday after the princess posted a “manipulated” photo of herself and her children to celebrate Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.
The photo was then pulled by four major news agencies over “serious concerns” that the photo was “manipulated.”
The Associated Press issued a “kill notification” and informed its readers that upon “closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”
Getty Images, Reuters, and AFP followed suit shortly after.
“In pictures: Kate, the Princess of Wales, through the years,” Reuters wrote on Sunday evening. “We are deleting a post containing an image of the Princess of Wales following a post-publication review.”
Royal reporter Chris Ship said that there were “serious concerns” for Kensington Palace following the Princess Kate picture controversy.
“I’ve never been much of a conspiracy theorist but if [Associated Press], [AFP], [Reuters] & other picture agencies are concerned enough to remove it and ask clients to delete it, there are serious questions for Kensington Palace - which was the source of the photo,” Ship noted.
“These appear to be the issues,” he added before emphasizing three subtle discrepancies in the photo – including Princess Kate’s hand around her daughter’s waist, her son’s sweater, and her son’s legs.
As RadarOnline.com reported, viewers called the royal family’s suspicious photo into question shortly after it was uploaded to celebrate Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom on Sunday.
The photo came amid concerns regarding Kate’s recovery following her abdominal surgery in January.
"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate captioned her post on Sunday. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”
But the floodgates opened shortly after the photo went live on Sunday, and several social media users suggested that the pic was photoshopped or “taken a while ago” and posted this weekend.
"I mean…This could had been taken a while ago lmao they're just trying to do damage control," one suspicious commenter wrote. "This is not a recent pic. She is still missing.”