Photoshop Faux Pas: Rumors Swirl That Kate Middleton's Face in Mother's Day Portrait Was Edited in From Old Cover Shot

Kate Middleton has remained out of the spotlight since undergoing abdominal surgery earlier this year but reemerged on Monday just hours after admitting that she edited the new photo with her kids released on Mother's Day.

The Princess of Wales owned up to altering the picture in a statement shared via social media. She did not clarify exactly what was modified and how, leading to several theories online, including one that has quickly gained traction amid concerns about her well-being.