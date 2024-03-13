Your tip
Where is Kate? Questions Raised About Potential Deception in Photo of Princess Leaving Windsor Castle With William

Source: MEGA

Mar. 13 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton's whereabouts have become a trending topic as yet another photo of the Princess of Wales ignited theories that it was doctored.

There continues to be growing speculation about her health following abdominal surgery in January, quietly calmed by a new photo of the royal leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William on Monday — until several people noticed signs that it may have been edited.

Source: MEGA

"Car shots are unpredictable at the best of times and with some reflection on the glass it can be difficult," Jim Bennett, the photographer who snapped the photos, told PEOPLE.

Fresh rumors have emerged, RadarOnline.com has learned after some keen social media users highlighted some telling clues that something may be off in the photo.

The image going viral seemingly showed the Princess of Wales sitting in the backseat of a chauffered car with husband with her face turned away from the camera.

"Has no one else noticed that the most recent photo of #KateMiddleton in the car … the bricks in the car windows don't appear to match the bricks outside the car … Is this another photoshopped picture?" one X, formerly Twitter, user asked as they sparked a debate.

It was pointed out that through the window, there were "new evenly distributed grout layers while the bricks outside the car are from an older building where the grout is uneven and worn away."

There were mentions of possible motion parallax, in which objects that are closer appear to move faster than objects that are further, while another made their conjecture known by claiming it appeared the snap was captured on Christmas Day and altered to make it look new.

There was a similar older pic of Kate's sister, Pippa, also making its rounds online with social media users noting there was "no such difference" in the bricks.

Source: MEGA

The AP and Reuters issued a 'kill notice' over concerns the official Mother's Day photo had been edited.

Kate Middleton

Apparently, the photo agency that took the picture of William and Kate told Entertainment Tonight that while the "image has been cropped and lightened, nothing has been doctored."

This statement from the photo agency came after Kate apologized for her Mother's Day portrait, admitting she edited the image and did not mean to cause any confusion.

As we previously reported, Kate was also recently snapped riding in a car with her mother, Carole, near Windsor Castle on March 4 but that image was grainy.

Source: MEGA

The Princess of Wales has been out of the public eye as she recovers from abdominal surgery in January.

The Palace issued a statement late last month in an effort to set the record straight.

A spokesperson for Kate said, "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant." They insisted the Princess is "doing well."

While Princess Kate has spent most of her recovery at their home in Windsor, it was revealed that she traveled to Anmer Hall to enjoy time with William and their kids while they were on a school break in February.

