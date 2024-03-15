Your tip
'At least I Didn't Photoshop it': King of Netherlands Ruthlessly Mocks Kate Middleton's Editing Scandal

King Willem-Alexander cracked a joke at Kate Middleton's expense.

Mar. 15 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands seemingly took a dig at Kate Middleton following the British royal family's Photoshop scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, Willem-Alexander, 56, appeared to mock the PR crisis unfolding across the pond while greeting a group of school-aged children at a royal engagement in Zutphen.

Willem-Alexander threw shade at Kate on Tuesday at a royal engagement.

As OK Magazine.com reported, while the king was greeting the youngsters, one girl mentioned a photo she saw of the monarch and his family, to which he quipped back with a joke about the Princess of Wales.

Willem-Alexander laughed as he told the young girl, "At least I didn't Photoshop it."

Controversy ensued after Kensington Royal posted a doctored photo of Kate and her three kids.

Willem-Alexander referenced the apology Kate issued after posting a photo of herself and her three children for Mother's Day in the U.K.

The photo — posted to the Kensington Royal official X account and credited Prince William as the photographer — was released amid growing speculation and conspiracy theories about Kate's whereabouts.

Kate issued an apology on X a day later and admitted to using photoshop to edit the photo.

As this outlet reported, Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January and was expected to return to royal duties after Easter; however, internet sleuths and fans suggested something might be wrong as the mother-of-three hadn't been seen since Christmas Day.

The Mother's Day post quickly backfired when the AP and Reuters issued a "kill notice" after inspecting the image, which contained several bizarre errors that fueled more theories.

Skeptics believed Kate took the fall for William amid growing rumors about their marriage.

Kate was sitting with her three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — in the photo. Several errors stuck out, including Charlotte's wrist being oddly cut off, blurry features, a misaligned background — and a missing wedding ring on Kate's finger.

After the embarrassing kill notice, she made the unusual move of issuing a public apology.

One day after posting the photo, Kate posted on X, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."

After the apology, more rumors spiraled out of control, particularly about William and his alleged mistress, Rose Hanbury.

Others noted the crown's well-known policy to "never complain, never explain" as a reason for fueling concern for Kate's whereabouts.

