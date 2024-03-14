Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Facing Issues Over Her Parents Before Hospitalization: Report
Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, were reportedly at odds in the months leading up to her abdominal surgery due to her parents "living beyond their means," RadarOnline.com has learned.
A bombshell report claimed the Princess of Wales and royal family were taking flak from smaller creditors who said they trusted the Middletons because of their ties to the throne only to find out they couldn't cough up the cash when the bills came back around.
"King Charles was outraged this financial and public relations disaster is leaving egg on the monarchy's face since Kate is the future queen," alleged one insider back in Nov. 2023.
Cost-of-living increases and the COVID-19 pandemic played a factor in the financial woes of Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, which stacked up to $3.2 million in debt. Due to the sky-high amount, they were forced to sell off their party supplies firm.
"William embraced his wife's family as his own and looks like a fool," said one palace insider to The Globe while one company exec told the publication they also felt "betrayed."
That massive number included more than $265,000 to RBH bank, $1.7 million in unsecured loans, $552,900 to other creditors, and $743,000 in taxes, according to reports.
Tipsters said they were spending foolishly "after their daughter married into the royal family — and their party store paid the price."
It was a tough pill to swallow as it was something the Middletons worked on as a unit. "Pippa wrote our 'Party Times' blog, James did the cakes when he first left school and Catherine developed our first birthday and baby category," Carole said about their business.
- Kate Middleton Kept Abdominal Surgery Hidden From Her Inner Circle
- 'She Did Not Look Happy': Kate Middleton's Inner Circle Concerned for Princess After She Breaks Cover With William
- 'Something's Wrong': Megyn Kelly Claims 'Puffy' Kate Middleton 'Did Not Sit' for Doctored Mother's Day Photo — 'I've Got My Own Suspicions'
The ordeal was claimed to have also put a strain on Kate's relationship with her husband.
An insider said the Middletons would certainly not be "begging with tin cups, but their financial failure likely means all talk of them receiving a royal title just went out the window."
This all unfolded in the months leading up to Kate's abdominal surgery in Jan. 2024, following which she has remained out of the limelight while recovering.
Concerns have been fueled in recent weeks, however, the Princess has weathered not one, but two Photoshop scandals as many speculate over her health.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Palace has insisted Kate is doing just fine and will get back to her duties after Easter.