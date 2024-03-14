'Something's Wrong': Megyn Kelly Claims 'Puffy' Kate Middleton 'Did Not Sit' for Doctored Mother's Day Photo — 'I've Got My Own Suspicions'
Megyn Kelly this week shared her suspicions that Princess Kate Middleton “did not sit” for the controversial and doctored photograph shared by Kensington Palace on Mother’s Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the Princess of Wales admitted to “editing” the photo she uploaded to social media on Sunday, Kelly cast doubt on the current photo narrative as the royal family continues to scramble to do damage control.
According to Kelly, there was “no way” that Prince William’s wife sat for the controversial photograph alongside Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte over the weekend.
"I don't believe she even sat for that picture," Kelly said during Wednesday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, according to OK! "I think it's an amalgamation of other shots involving the family."
"I don't know exactly how she did it. But look, there's that one picture we've seen," Kelly continued. "She's in the passenger seat over in the UK and her mom is driving the car and she looks puffy, her face looks round, and it's usually very angular and awesome.”
“But she looks puffy,” Kelly repeated, “like something's wrong."
The Megyn Kelly Show host went on to claim that the photo of Kate on Sunday was “identical” to a shot of the princess on the cover of Vogue back in 2016.
Also shocking was the fact that Kelly appeared to lend credence to the debunked conspiracy theory that Princess Kate passed away during abdominal surgery in January.
"My own personal belief is she did not sit for that photo,” Kelly charged. “And the real question is: How unwell is she that she can't sit for a photo with her three children that she would control and she could photoshop and she could cover up herself with?"
"Something's going on,” she continued. "I've got my own suspicions. Forgive me, but there were people online who believe she may no longer be with us."
Journalist Dan Wooten, who sat in as Kelly’s guest during Wednesday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, clarified that Princess Kate was “absolutely” still alive – although he did admit that the royal family was currently suffering its "biggest crisis in a generation."
"Look at everything that's happened since the death of the late Queen 18 months ago," he noted. "I mean, this is a disaster.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, concerns about Princess Kate’s health and recovery started back in January after the royal underwent abdominal surgery.
Flash forward to Sunday, and those concerns amplified after four major news agencies pulled the photo of Kate and her three children over “serious concerns” that the picture was “manipulated.”
Kate admitted on Monday that she “edited” the photo before uploading it for Mother’s Day, and the royal family faced additional questions and backlash after viewers realized that Kate was not wearing her wedding ring in the photo.
Prince William and Kate’s closest friends admitted that they were “completely baffled” by Kate’s missing wedding ring, while others speculated that there may be something wrong regarding the royal couple’s marriage.