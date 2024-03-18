NEW VIDEO: Kate Middleton Reemerges With Prince William for Visit to Windsor Farm Shop as Princess Struggles to Recover from Surgery
A new video has emerged of Kate Middleton stepping out with Prince William while visiting the Windsor Farm Shop over the weekend.
Onlookers felt she looked "happy, relaxed and healthy" as she strolled in the store alongside William without a security team in tow, RadarOnline.com has learned amid concerns about her well-being after taking time off to recover from abdominal surgery.
The fresh images showed both Kate and William smiling and chatting as they carried bags full of goods.
"I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them," eyewitness Nelson Silva told TMZ while providing the metadata to substantiate his video was taken at that time and place. "I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and didn't see a car. I just wanted to share with my family footage and show just how normal they were."
According to The Sun's report, Kate and William spent the first part of their Saturday watching the children play sports, although their kids were not seen with the couple during their outing.
Meanwhile, some fans have questioned if it was indeed Kate in the clip.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.
A well-placed source told RadarOnline.com that Kate is still recovering from her procedure a few months ago, "but the recuperation has been more difficult than expected."
They said eating has become a "struggle" for the Princess of Wales, which has been a "cause for major concern behind palace walls."
Rumors have continued to swirl about Kate after her recent Photoshop saga, in which she first admitted to editing a Mother's Day photo with her and William's three kids before a second photo of the couple emerged that led to more theories that it was yet another doctored image.
Friends of Middleton have since entered the conversation and said that she William are "shaken and devastated" by the ongoing speculation.
"They will want to be clear and more open, but they'll do it when they feel ready," an insider told the Sunday Times. "I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They're not going to be rushed."
Kate is anticipated to be returning to royal duties after Easter.
Meanwhile, there have been reports questioning if BBC is actually gearing up for an announcement from the royal family as it's been noted that "it would be unusual for the palace to provide advance notice of impending royal announcements spanning multiple days."