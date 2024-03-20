Royal Comeback? Kate Middleton Planning 'Big Bang' Easter Sunday Return as Conspiracy Theories Grow About Her Real Whereabouts
Princess Kate Middleton plans to make a “big bang” return to public life on Easter Sunday following the controversy, confusion, and conspiracy theories regarding her recent whereabouts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Kate was spotted visiting the Windsor Farm Shop alongside her husband Prince William over the weekend, sources close to the royal family revealed that the princess would make her official return to public life for the Easter holiday on March 31.
While there was initial speculation that Kate’s return would come sometime after Easter, insiders suggested that the royal’s resurgence would actually happen sooner rather than later.
One close friend revealed to Daily Beast that they hoped to see Kate attending the church service on Easter Sunday morning – marking her official return to public life after her lengthy absence since Christmas.
Meanwhile, and despite the silence from Kensington Palace on Kate's Easter Sunday schedule, additional insiders affirmed that all preparations were underway for the Princes of Wales’s comeback.
One trusted source shared that the occasion would serve as a “pivotal moment” for the Prince and Princess of Wales, while one former Buckingham Palace staffer said that Easter Sunday was "the natural choice" for Kate's anticipated reemergence.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kate’s whereabouts have been the subject of controversy and conspiracy theories ever since she underwent abdominal surgery back in January.
The controversy only grew when, earlier this month, the princess was caught editing a photo that she posted to celebrate Mother’s Day – a picture that was later pulled by four major news agencies over “serious concerns” that the photo was “manipulated."
Another photo, which featured the late Queen Elizabeth, was also recently found to have been altered by Kate.
According to Daily Beast, the photoshop controversies this month forced Kensington Palace to reevaluate how they share pictures of the Prince and Princess of Wales with the public.
Kate allegedly lost the privilege of posting photos, and that duty has reportedly since been delegated entirely to Kensington Palace.
“We won’t be seeing any more official pictures with Kate’s credit. It would just stir the whole story up again,” one royal insider spilled this week. “The kids are older now anyway, so it is less of an issue.”
“They could continue to put her pictures out on social media, but the point is, they won’t.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kate came under fire again shortly after a grainy video of her and Prince William from their visit to the Windsor Farm Shop over the weekend surfaced online.
While Kensington Palace used the video to prove that Kate was “happy, relaxed, and healthy” amid her ongoing abdominal surgery recovery, others claimed that that was not Kate who appeared in the video alongside William.
"If that's Kate, then I'm Wonder Woman," one of the many skeptics commented. "If they're going to send out a look-alike at least put a hat and sunglasses on her so it's not so obvious that it isn't Kate.”